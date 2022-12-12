ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-13-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -149, Ducks +128; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has gone...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

Coyotes face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (17-12-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (9-14-4, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders face off in a non-conference matchup. Arizona has a 3-2-1 record in home games and a 9-14-4 record overall. The Coyotes are...
ELMONT, NY
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to break 6-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (14-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its six-game skid when the Hornets play Atlanta. The Hornets are 3-5 in division matchups. Charlotte is fifth in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Mason...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota121—4 First Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 6 (Spurgeon, Steel), 14:37 (pp). Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 3 (Eriksson Ek, Greenway), 8:02. 3, Detroit, Soderblom 3 (Erne), 18:41. 4, Minnesota, Zuccarello 10 (Kaprizov), 18:57. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Gaudreau 7 (Foligno), 19:18 (en). Shots on Goal_Detroit 2-10-5_17. Minnesota 7-11-4_22. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Second Period_1, Ottawa, Pinto 10 (DeBrincat, Zaitsev), 1:28. 2, Ottawa, Batherson 8 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:41 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Batherson, DeBrincat), 8:02 (pp). Third Period_4, Montreal, Dach 5 (Evans, Slafkovsky), 8:05. 5, Montreal, Dvorak 6 (Suzuki, Dadonov), 13:12. Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-3-12_25. Ottawa 6-16-9_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3;...
Porterville Recorder

Curry leaves with shoulder injury, Warriors fall to Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State 125-119 on Wednesday night, with Warriors star Stephen Curry unable to finish because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy