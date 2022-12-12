Read full article on original website
KARK
Ask Mike: Portal Gains & Losses, The Impact of Loggains Departure and Is Pitt Getting Shot Down in DC Search?
Q. Our first question is from Larry Shaw who asks: What’s going on with all of these coaching rumors? Four different guys have been mentioned as the likely next DC and yet we still don’t have one. Are that many coaches turning the job down?. A. Probably not....
Kait 8
Dec. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to some fog/mist and warm temperatures. Temperatures as you head to work and school will be warmer than when you head home. We will see rain showers return by the mid-morning hours and stick with us right up to that drive home.
Kait 8
‘I do love these kids:’ Nettleton Junior High School teacher honored as Teacher of Month
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - December’s Teacher of the Month might have an avian name, but her colleagues can attest she’s busy as a bee keeping students entertained and educated. You have to make a decent walk down the halls of Nettleton Middle School to find Kathy Byrd. While...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
KWQC
Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried beneath several feet of dirt in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench around 1 p.m. Dec. 12 when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Kait 8
Power restored, road back open following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Power has been restored to a portion of a Jonesboro following a crash. According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close. It was said there is also...
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Arkansas
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, making it even easier for local residents to get household items, furniture, food, and more at discounted prices. Read on to learn more.
Kait 8
Crash blocked lanes of traffic
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
whiterivernow.com
Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee
A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
talkbusiness.net
Hallie Shoffner returns to her roots; pushes for environmentally friendly farm practices
Hallie Shoffner grew up on a farm near the township of Shoffner, named for her family in rural Jackson County. When she left to attend college at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., she decided to study one of her passions, literature. After graduating, she received a master’s degree from the...
Kait 8
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
Kait 8
Organization speaks out to possible pet owners
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
Kait 8
Highway 49 reopened after crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 is reoepened after a two car crash near Goobertown Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or...
Kait 8
Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting. According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive. A witness at the scene said they saw a...
Kait 8
Victim’s windows shot out while driving
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
Kait 8
Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree child endangerment. Trumann police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Rose Brewer following a domestic dispute Saturday, Dec. 10, at a home on Jennifer Street. According to the initial incident report, Brewer and...
KATV
Family wants answers after Greene County inmate dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price is searching for answers regarding his death, our content partner Region 8 News reported. A wake and vigil were held on Dec.11, to remember Price. His family said he was easygoing and loved to help others. He was sentenced to...
