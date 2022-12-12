ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kait 8

Dec. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning to some fog/mist and warm temperatures. Temperatures as you head to work and school will be warmer than when you head home. We will see rain showers return by the mid-morning hours and stick with us right up to that drive home.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KWQC

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried beneath several feet of dirt in a trench collapse. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench around 1 p.m. Dec. 12 when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Power restored, road back open following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Power has been restored to a portion of a Jonesboro following a crash. According to officials, a semi-truck driver ran into a powerline on Red Wolf Boulevard sometime before 5:30 p.m., forcing a stretch of the road to close. It was said there is also...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash blocked lanes of traffic

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday evening crash had a portion of a Northeast Arkansas highway closed. ARDOT said that the northbound lanes of Highway 67 near Walnut Ridge were closed around 6 p.m., with traffic backed up to the Highway 63 interchange.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Sulphur Rock Elementary dedicates playground to longtime employee

A new playground at Sulphur Rock Elementary has been dedicated to a longtime employee, and the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. Following the retirement of Sulphur Rock Elementary’s Johnnie Moore, a group of Sulphur Rock parents come forward with an idea...
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Victims in trench collapse identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Organization speaks out to possible pet owners

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pets are a popular gift during the holiday season, but many shelters see the pets come back after the gifts are unwrapped. The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society said that about 2 out of 10 pets are brought back to the shelter when they are adopted during the holidays.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Highway 49 reopened after crash

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 is reoepened after a two car crash near Goobertown Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting. According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive. A witness at the scene said they saw a...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Victim’s windows shot out while driving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman arrested on 8 counts of child endangerment

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Trumann woman with 8 counts of first-degree child endangerment. Trumann police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Rose Brewer following a domestic dispute Saturday, Dec. 10, at a home on Jennifer Street. According to the initial incident report, Brewer and...
TRUMANN, AR
