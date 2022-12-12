Read full article on original website
Related
nftplazas.com
A Comprehensive Guide to Real Estate NFTs
Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, have taken the world by storm in a very short time. From record-breaking sales and use as profile pictures on social media among celebrities and ordinary people, all the way to real estate NFTs, it is undoubtedly a technology of the future. When most people think...
one37pm.com
What is Crypto Staking: A Beginner's Guide
Any active crypto investor should be familiar with the concept of staking, aka winning bags to HODL. Let’s learn more about what staking is, why you may want to do it, and how staking can help optimize your portfolio. In web3, there are many opportunities to automate your alpha....
Washington City Paper
5 Best New Crypto Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) This Week That You Need to Buy
In the crypto space, the stability and assuredness a digital asset can provide are what most investors and traders are enticed by whenever they decide to purchase or invest in them. Exploiting new assets can be tricky for investors because of the little or non-existent track record these coins have at the initial exchange offerings. This could sometimes lead investors to bypass good assets such as Impt.io and Dash 2 Trade in the scramble to be safe.
todaynftnews.com
Mintable is waiving fees on all XRP Ledger NFT transactions
Mintable.com is now waiving fees on all XRP Ledger NFT transactions for a limited time to celebrate the launch of their new institutional partner, LedgerX. LedgerX is a decentralized U.S. trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, which specializes in providing digital asset derivatives. Mintable has announced that it will...
u.today
ADA Arrives on Ledger Stax, Cardano Founder Excited
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Some 401(k) Plans Starting to Offer Option of Putting Retirement Money Into Cryptocurrency
While many employers and regulators remain cautious, some 401(k) plans are starting to offer the option of putting retirement money into cryptocurrency, writes Anne Tergesen for The Wall Street Journal. Around 24,500 401(k) plans administered by Fidelity Investments began offering bitcoin in their investment menus this fall. Employees can put...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
nftplazas.com
NFT Project SHHAN Panned for Blocking Chinese Projects
NFTs have attracted attention from people all over the world and it is not unusual for a collection to have fans in every corner of the globe. However, fans of the NFT project, SHHAN, have hit back against its management for a statement that has been called ‘discriminatory’.
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
nftplazas.com
Animoca Brands’ TinyTap Returns with 6 New Publisher NFTs
Last November, Animoca Brands and its subsidiary TinyTap began disrupting the education sector with a series of revolutionary NFTs. Achieving this through its first highly successful educational NFT drop that saw learning materials delivered through the innovative tech. In turn, empowering the professional educators behind the content. Now, Animoca and...
techaiapp.com
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
nftplazas.com
pplpleasr Leads the Charge with $6.9 Million Shibuya Funding
Artist extraordinaire, pplpleasr, has raised an exceptional $6.9 million in seed funding for her ground-breaking Shibuya platform. As a result, drawing the attention of big hitting venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz and Variant Fund. For some time now, stand out artist, pplpleasr, has led a non-fungible charge through...
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
coinchapter.com
SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up
Across almost all financial markets, intermediaries play a major role in facilitating transactions. Although this sounds great, these third parties make trading processes tedious and expensive. Traders have to incur extra charges on the sales made through them. Some platforms charge buyers and sellers, while others only charge the buyer. In luxury goods investment, intermediaries have discouraged significant sales due to the above-mentioned shortcomings. However, everything is about to change with the launch of a new DeFi network, SmarterWorx.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Addresses ‘Narrative’ He Says FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Painted Against Him
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the top crypto exchange Binance, says disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “master manipulator” who “perpetuated a narrative” against him. Zhao says on Twitter that it’s a “wrong narrative” that his tweet killed FTX in November.
NEWSBTC
Light Up Your Crypto Wallet When You Buy Aave, Ripple, And Cryptoons
Crypto trading is difficult. Like other types of financial trading, you’ll be tasked with buying and selling digital assets. These assets will be stored in a digital portfolio. When you add these assets to your crypto wallet, they will be stored at a market value. The goal is to sell these assets when their value rises higher than the market value. When a trader can do this, they’ll have earned some profit from their trade action.
cryptoslate.com
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
Comments / 0