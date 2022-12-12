Read full article on original website
Netanyahu promises to govern for all Israelis amid rise of religious nationalists
JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to govern in the interests of all Israelis, as religious-nationalist parties slated to join his new coalition pressed ahead with contested legislation.
The Jewish Press
Survey: More PA Arabs Taking Hardline over Netanyahu’s Coalition, Qatar Games
A Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research poll in the PA and Gaza conducted December 7-10, 2022, followed several major developments: Mahmoud Abbas formed a high judicial council under his chairmanship; a new reconciliation was reached in Algeria by the Arab terrorist factions; and Arab media reported cases of drowning of PA Arabs in the Mediterranean, on their way to freedom and prosperity in Europe.
The Jewish Press
Arab World Expects ‘Civil War’ in Israel Because of Country’s Political Differences
The Arab world is watching a “civil war” in Israel in the shadow of its ongoing political division. After the elections in the shadow of the growing split between the left and the right and the protest against the incoming government, the Arab world sees another Altalena Affair coming.
The Jewish Press
Fearing Assassination, Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Leadership Flee Qatar for Duration of Mondial
The Hamas command has been in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since the terrorist leaders left Syria in 2010, at the start of the civil war there. But on Tuesday night, Kan 11 reported, citing sources in Gaza, that the most senior Hamas officials, from the leader Ismail Haniyeh on down, left Qatar at the start of the 2022 World Cup and will return to Doha only after the end of the tournament.
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
The Jewish Press
Turkey Detains 44 Suspects Allegedly Linked to Israel’s Mossad
Turkish security personnel have detained 44 people on suspicion of spying on Palestinian Arabs living in the country for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to the Arabic-language edition of the local Daily Sabah news outlet. The alleged suspects were accused of leaking information about Palestinian Authority expatriates living in...
Peru's new president proposes moving up elections amid protests
LIMA, Peru — Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections after thousands of protesters again took to the streets demanding she resign. The protests turned...
EU lawmakers suspend work on Qatar files over graft scandal
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Parliament suspended all work on legislation linked to Qatar on Thursday, and its president told EU leaders she would lead reforms to prevent a repeat of a criminal corruption scandal that has rocked the assembly.
Israeli army acknowledges shooting death of Palestinian girl
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Monday acknowledged that its troops fatally shot a teenage Palestinian girl during an operation in the occupied West Bank, saying she was unintentionally hit by fire aimed at gunmen in the area. It was a rare admission of an error by the military, which has carried out daily arrest operations in the West Bank for nearly nine months. Israel’s prime minister expressed sorrow over the girl’s death, but said the operations in the area would continue. About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations, including a prominent Al Jazeera journalist, have also been killed in the fighting.
The Jewish Press
Democracy at Work: Supporting Israel Regardless of its Government
Israel’s prime minister-designate is brilliant, hardworking and dedicated to the survival of the nation-state of the Jewish people. One may not like all the ministers in his likely new government. Neither do other longtime supporters of Israel. Some have questioned whether they can continue to support Israel in the face of certain policies proposed by some potential ministers. It is important to continue to support Israel even if one disagrees with some policies of a particular government.
US News and World Report
Israel Says Intercepted Message Brought Down Spy Cohen in 1965
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel sought to lay to rest on Monday a decades-old debate about one of its most famous spies, Eli Cohen, saying his capture and execution in Syria was due to successful counter-intelligence rather than unprofessionalism. Cohen, a Jewish immigrant to Israel from Egypt, was recruited by Mossad...
The Jewish Press
The West’s Future Lies In A Strong Israel, Not A Conjured Up Palestinian State
Last Friday, the Biden administration warned its allies around the world that military ties between Russia and Iran were expanding to an alarming degree, making Tehran a bigger than ever risk to the Middle East. According to a statement by John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council,...
The Jewish Press
Palestinians’ World Cup Propaganda Win
While only a minority of Americans is closely following the World Cup soccer championships, the rest of the world, as it does every four years, is going crazy over it. And, as always in international sports events where nationalism is mixed with the passion that fans feel for their favorite teams, unpleasantness emerged in Qatar. This one involved the Palestinians.
Israeli military chief suggests Israel behind Syria strike
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s military chief of staff strongly suggested on Wednesday that Israel was behind a strike on a truck convoy in Syria last month, giving a rare glimpse of Israel’s shadow war against Iran and its proxies across the region. Lt. Gen. Aviv...
The Jewish Press
Trump Should Go On The Offensive Against Antisemitism
Former President Donald Trump recently rebuked Jewish leaders for showing “disloyalty” to him by criticizing his dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes. While a former president breaking bread with two notorious individuals who have often gone public with some very nasty comments about Jews is bad enough, his broadside against those speaking up for us went much further.
Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen presents new government
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs. It was the first time in 44 years that such a centrist...
BBC
EU corruption scandal: MEP denies Qatar bribery after €1.5m seized
MEPs have voted - by 625 to one - to strip Ms Kaili of her role as one of its 14 vice-presidents. Parliament leader Roberta Metsola has spoken of "difficult days for European democracy". Qatar has denied any wrongdoing. "[Eva Kaili] declares her innocence and that she has nothing to...
The Jewish Press
ex-State Department Crowd Proven Wrong Again–and Again–and Again
Twice in recent weeks, Arab workers from Gaza have been arrested in Israel for terrorist activity. Can you imagine what would happen if 100,000 Gazans were being admitted to Israel every day?. That’s not just idle speculation. A proposal for Israel to admit 100,000 workers from Gaza every day was...
Israeli PM praises decision to remove Iran from U.N. women's commission
JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised a United Nations decision on Wednesday to remove Iran from a women's commission over policies it deemed contrary to the rights of women and girls.
