The Jewish Press

Survey: More PA Arabs Taking Hardline over Netanyahu’s Coalition, Qatar Games

A Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research poll in the PA and Gaza conducted December 7-10, 2022, followed several major developments: Mahmoud Abbas formed a high judicial council under his chairmanship; a new reconciliation was reached in Algeria by the Arab terrorist factions; and Arab media reported cases of drowning of PA Arabs in the Mediterranean, on their way to freedom and prosperity in Europe.
The Jewish Press

Fearing Assassination, Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Leadership Flee Qatar for Duration of Mondial

The Hamas command has been in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since the terrorist leaders left Syria in 2010, at the start of the civil war there. But on Tuesday night, Kan 11 reported, citing sources in Gaza, that the most senior Hamas officials, from the leader Ismail Haniyeh on down, left Qatar at the start of the 2022 World Cup and will return to Doha only after the end of the tournament.
The Jewish Press

Turkey Detains 44 Suspects Allegedly Linked to Israel’s Mossad

Turkish security personnel have detained 44 people on suspicion of spying on Palestinian Arabs living in the country for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, according to the Arabic-language edition of the local Daily Sabah news outlet. The alleged suspects were accused of leaking information about Palestinian Authority expatriates living in...
NBC News

Peru's new president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands early Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections after thousands of protesters again took to the streets demanding she resign. The protests turned...
Reuters

EU lawmakers suspend work on Qatar files over graft scandal

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Parliament suspended all work on legislation linked to Qatar on Thursday, and its president told EU leaders she would lead reforms to prevent a repeat of a criminal corruption scandal that has rocked the assembly.
The Associated Press

Israeli army acknowledges shooting death of Palestinian girl

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Monday acknowledged that its troops fatally shot a teenage Palestinian girl during an operation in the occupied West Bank, saying she was unintentionally hit by fire aimed at gunmen in the area. It was a rare admission of an error by the military, which has carried out daily arrest operations in the West Bank for nearly nine months. Israel’s prime minister expressed sorrow over the girl’s death, but said the operations in the area would continue. About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations, including a prominent Al Jazeera journalist, have also been killed in the fighting.
The Jewish Press

Democracy at Work: Supporting Israel Regardless of its Government

Israel’s prime minister-designate is brilliant, hardworking and dedicated to the survival of the nation-state of the Jewish people. One may not like all the ministers in his likely new government. Neither do other longtime supporters of Israel. Some have questioned whether they can continue to support Israel in the face of certain policies proposed by some potential ministers. It is important to continue to support Israel even if one disagrees with some policies of a particular government.
US News and World Report

Israel Says Intercepted Message Brought Down Spy Cohen in 1965

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel sought to lay to rest on Monday a decades-old debate about one of its most famous spies, Eli Cohen, saying his capture and execution in Syria was due to successful counter-intelligence rather than unprofessionalism. Cohen, a Jewish immigrant to Israel from Egypt, was recruited by Mossad...
The Jewish Press

The West’s Future Lies In A Strong Israel, Not A Conjured Up Palestinian State

Last Friday, the Biden administration warned its allies around the world that military ties between Russia and Iran were expanding to an alarming degree, making Tehran a bigger than ever risk to the Middle East. According to a statement by John Kirby, a spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council,...
The Jewish Press

Palestinians’ World Cup Propaganda Win

While only a minority of Americans is closely following the World Cup soccer championships, the rest of the world, as it does every four years, is going crazy over it. And, as always in international sports events where nationalism is mixed with the passion that fans feel for their favorite teams, unpleasantness emerged in Qatar. This one involved the Palestinians.
The Jewish Press

Trump Should Go On The Offensive Against Antisemitism

Former President Donald Trump recently rebuked Jewish leaders for showing “disloyalty” to him by criticizing his dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes. While a former president breaking bread with two notorious individuals who have often gone public with some very nasty comments about Jews is bad enough, his broadside against those speaking up for us went much further.
The Associated Press

Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen presents new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs. It was the first time in 44 years that such a centrist...
BBC

EU corruption scandal: MEP denies Qatar bribery after €1.5m seized

MEPs have voted - by 625 to one - to strip Ms Kaili of her role as one of its 14 vice-presidents. Parliament leader Roberta Metsola has spoken of "difficult days for European democracy". Qatar has denied any wrongdoing. "[Eva Kaili] declares her innocence and that she has nothing to...
The Jewish Press

ex-State Department Crowd Proven Wrong Again–and Again–and Again

Twice in recent weeks, Arab workers from Gaza have been arrested in Israel for terrorist activity. Can you imagine what would happen if 100,000 Gazans were being admitted to Israel every day?. That’s not just idle speculation. A proposal for Israel to admit 100,000 workers from Gaza every day was...

