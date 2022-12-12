For the fourth consecutive year, more education students graduated from William Carey University than any other college or university in the state. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, William Carey presented diplomas to an annual average of 546 graduate and undergraduate education majors between 2018 and 2021, the last year statistics are available from IPEDS, the Integrated Post-secondary Education Data System.

