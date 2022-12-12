Read full article on original website
Christmas wish list for rest home residents
A group of high schoolers made a sizable donation to support displaced storm victims. The grants will allow them to hire 2 employees to help connect residences to resources and services in the community. Carver Elementary Christmas display. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. Later this month,...
Downtown Hattiesburg dons a Victorian Christmas attitude
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 18,000 luminaires lined the streets, sidewalks and front steps of institutions, organizations, businesses and residences in downtown Hattiesburg. The candles in the white paper bags provided Saturday night an outline of the holidays to come. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click...
First official GeoTour available in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – VisitHATTIESBURG launched Mississippi’s first official GeoTour on Friday, December 9. According to Pine Belt News, the Hattiesburg GeoTour is a collection of 40 locations in the community. Visitors and locals are invited to explore designated hides at public green spaces, attractions, art installations, and local businesses. The Hattiesburg GeoTour is one […]
Nice mice reported downtown as alley museum greets the holidays
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It wasn’t the night before Christmas, but the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum dusted off some stockings and sugarplums Saturday night to celebrate the holidays. The museum hosted an evening dubbed “The Mice Before Christmas,” which featured Mrs. Claus stepping up to do the honors and welcome...
Christmas gifts eye safety
As high school football teams gear up for the upcoming state title games, Hattiesburg Clinic’s sports medicine physicians are also going through their game plans. Though holidays are known for happiness, many people find themselves struggling with seasonal affective disorder around the same time. Pink Ribbon check presented. Updated:...
Veteran groups prepare to host Christmas party at State Veterans Home
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some of Santa’s “elves” were busy wrapping gifts at a Hattiesburg VFW Tuesday in preparation for a big Christmas party in Collins Wednesday. Members of various veterans organizations were at VFW Post 3036, putting together gift bags and doing other work for a holiday celebration at the State Veterans Home.
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is partnering with the Jones County Rest Home to provide gifts for its residents. The rest home has compiled a list of different items that will be used and appreciated by each resident. Some items include pajamas, blankets, slippers, home decor and other personal items.
SCRMC hopes to find nurses to match growth
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An ongoing nationwide nursing shortage has medical facilities looking for new, qualified nurses. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the federal government is estimating more than 200,000 new registered nurse positions will be created every year over the next decade. In the Pine...
USM Nursing School receives $100,00 grant
The University of Southern Mississippi School of Nursing received a $100,000 grant.
Sharon VFD donates $600 for childrens’ Christmas
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recently notified of three children in need. After being placed into child protective services two weeks before Christmas, the department reached out to local agencies and services and the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department answered the call. Within minutes,...
Toy giveaway draws hundreds of families Saturday to Sigler Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of families waited outside the Sigler Center Saturday for an opportunity to experience the “Giving While Living” toy drive. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
UPDATE: Ovett community got an early taste of Wednesday’s weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Ovett community got a hit by severe weather earlier in the day Wednesday. Damage could be found on MIssissippi 15 and Ed Crowder, with trees down and structures damaged by the wind. Crews were out Wednesday morning clearing debris before the...
10pm Headlines 12/13
South Central Regional Medical Center is hoping to find additional nurses to complement the recent growth at that facility.
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
6pm Headlines 12/13
The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday. After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department.
UPDATE: Macedonia community sees weather damage Wednesday
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - In terms of damage, we’ve heard reports out of Macedonia in northeastern Forrest County. Our Marissa McCardell is there now with a scope of the damage. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch. The Jones County Safe Room is...
wmcarey.edu
WCU reports largest number of education grads in state
For the fourth consecutive year, more education students graduated from William Carey University than any other college or university in the state. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, William Carey presented diplomas to an annual average of 546 graduate and undergraduate education majors between 2018 and 2021, the last year statistics are available from IPEDS, the Integrated Post-secondary Education Data System.
Sumrall officer terminated by board
The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday.
Petal Eastover sewer project to upgrade, improve system
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal continues to improve its water and sewer lines, this time in the Eastover neighborhood. “This is projected to be over a million-dollar project,” Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said. “It will basically upgrade some pumps; it will upgrade and resize some pipes.
