Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
BBC
Dresden Green Vault robbery jewels recovered after heist
German police say they have recovered a number of 18th-Century treasures stolen from a Dresden museum during a €113m (£98m; $119m) heist in 2019. Authorities returned 31 objects to the Green Vault museum after securing them overnight in Berlin. The items were reportedly found after talks with the...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder
Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
BBC
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Barnsley: Man admits digging up grave and damaging remains
A serial burglar has admitted digging up a woman's grave at a South Yorkshire cemetery. Wayne Joselyn, 43, disturbed Ethel Goodwin's burial site and damaged her remains at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery between 26 and 29 April. He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday to causing a public nuisance...
New video shows Idaho students discussing mystery man named ‘Adam’ hours before college murders
Newly-obtained surveillance footage has come to light purportedly showing two of the slain University of Idaho students walking through downtown Moscow discussing a mystery individual named “Adam” just hours before they were brutally murdered.The video captures Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking together with a man in the early hours of 13 November.The man appears to be the same individual – known in social media circles as “hoodie guy” – who the two best friends were with when they stopped by late-night food spot the Grub Truck.Police have already ruled him out as a suspect in the murders.In the...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near Solihull, in the West Midlands. It happened on Bickenhill Lane, in Marston Green, just before 17:10 GMT on Thursday, police said. A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and West Midlands Police said nothing could be...
BBC
Felixstowe: The ferry disaster that killed six men 40 years ago
Four decades ago two cargo ferries collided beneath strong moonlight off the Suffolk coast in a tragedy that left six men dead. What happened and how is it remembered by those involved?. Shortly before 23:00 GMT, the 3,949-tonne European Gateway and the 5,555-tonne British Rail-owned Sealink Vanguard collided a little...
BBC
Man who died on oil rig was amazing, says family
A British man who died on an oil rig off Qatar was "one of a kind", his family has said. Robert Robson, 38, from the Tyne and Wear area, died in an unspecified non-work-related incident at an offshore platform on Monday. Two other British men were said to be involved,...
BBC
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Bury ex-lollipop lady died on road she campaigned to make safer
A former lollipop lady died after she was hit by a van on a road which she had campaigned to make safer. Irene Allen, 87, was seriously injured on Walmersley Road in Bury on 6 December and died five days later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Her daughter Melanie paid...
BBC
Bid for new Black Country street racing ban
A legal bid to ban street racing in the Black Country is planned this week. West Midlands Police, along with four local councils, is set to appear before the High Court on Tuesday to apply for an interim injunction. It would ban people from participating in, attending, promoting, organising or...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
