ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbAw0_0jfQ0xm100

At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether.

Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens, putting Pickett into the concussion protocol and being the primary reason the Steelers ended up losing. But it is important to note before watching the video below, Smith wasn’t flagged for this play at all.

Taking Pickett down by the facemask as he bounced his head off the turf isn’t easy to watch. Pickett tried to return to the game but was pulled again quickly after showing symptoms and ruled out after only a handful of plays.

Now, thanks to the hit by Smith, Pickett could be out next week against the Carolina Panthers. Mitch Trubisky filled in for Pickett on Sunday and threw three interceptions.

Comments / 59

July4
3d ago

Steelers pathetic defense couldn’t stop the Raven’s run game but ultimately lost to a backup to the backup quarterback

Reply(6)
9
Frances McMahon
3d ago

This is a Steelers article, if you don't like the Steelers, then don't read the article or comment. Does any of your teams have 6 rings?

Reply(4)
12
David Hayes
3d ago

Smith, while a good player, is crossing the line to being in the boat with the "dirty players". I was yelling for a flag on that play. I was also yelling for a flag on another play where he speared (I think) #22Harris. "He's going to hurt someone" was the thought that stayed in my head. And unfortunately he probably will...again.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL Will Reportedly Investigate 'Monday Night Football' Situation

The lack of medical attention given to DeVante Parker after suffering a head injury during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday sparked an investigation. The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the set of downs, including those during and after Parker's injury, and his removal from the game, ESPN's Ian ...
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols star opts out of Orange Bowl against Clemson

Tennessee Vols star wide receiver Cedric Tillman announced on Monday afternoon that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Tillman also announced that he won’t be playing in the Vols’ Orange Bowl showdown with Clemson on December 30. This announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. In fact,...
CLEMSON, SC
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe loses it on Skip Bayless after Tom Brady debate gets personal

Shannon Sharpe has started to lose his patience. Sharpe and Skip Bayless were embroiled in a Tom Brady debate, as is the case on many Mondays on FS1’s “Undisputed,” when Sharpe took exception to a comparison Bayless made about Sharpe and Brady. “This man is playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35,” Bayless said. “That’s what you do,” Sharpe griped in response. “Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
243K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy