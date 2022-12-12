Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Malone man arrested following stolen vehicle investigation
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man has been charged in an investigation regarding a stolen vehicle in the Town of Norfolk, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 53-year-old John F. Dumas was charged on December 6 with the unauthorized use of a motor...
WCAX
Burlington man arrested following police standoff
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
WCAX
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. It happened at three businesses -- some repeatedly -- over a four-day period from Saturday through Wednesday. Police say he targeted stores on Church and Pine Streets, stealing items including a $3000 ring and a $4550 gold medallion necklace.
WCAX
South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
mynbc5.com
South Burlington Police searching for man suspected of firing gun in Jaycee Park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police are searching for a man suspected of firing a gun in Jaycee Park on Tuesday evening. Investigators said they received a call about a male suspect walking westbound on Williston Road near White Street and "waving" a gun around 6:31 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding officers could not locate the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
WCAX
Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility
Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 6 hours ago. Plattsburgh town...
mynbc5.com
"This isn't going to make us quit;" Outpour of support following Grand Isle barn fire
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — A barn owned and operated by Savage View Farm and the Bullis Family, located off of Griswold Road, is a total loss. Flames brought its tin roof down, causing the entire barn to collapse. It was a neighbor who noticed the fire around 6 p.m....
mynbc5.com
Heavy police presence blocking off parts of North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have North Avenue nearly Crowley Street blocked off due to an active situation. They have not confirmed what is happening. Neighbors tell NBC5 that they did see police in tactical gear holding rifles. EMTs and an ambulance were present for some time but have since left the scene, while the police presence hasn't changed.
mynbc5.com
Wood 4 Good helping families heat homes in Chittenden County
JERICHO, Vt. — Our first big snowfall is expected this week, which means it's time to turn the heat onto full blast. But for some families in our region, heating a home is not feasible. However, Wood 4 Good, a local nonprofit organization, is helping families overcome heat insecurity.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
mynbc5.com
Montpelier State House skating party cancelled
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Salvation Army chapter laments lack of bell ringers
The Salvation Army says it’s struggling to find bell ringers to staff the number of red kettle stands it would like to have this holiday season. “We all grew up with it,” bell ringer Charley Bloom said of the distinctive sound of Salvation Army bells ringing outside stores at Christmastime.
mynbc5.com
Malone Central School District appoints interim superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District has appointed an interim superintendent to replace outgoing administrator Jerry Griffin. On Tuesday, the Board of Education appointed Glens Falls resident Stanley Maziejka to lead the school district beginning on Jan. 3. Maziejka has served as a school superintendent at...
VTDigger
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Get your Fix at Thirsty Burger!
Located in Richford, Vermont, the Thirsty Burger is quickly becoming a go-to spot for folks in the area. Whether it’s a burger, mac and cheese, or a cold beer you’re looking for, Thirsty Burger has got you covered. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
WCAX
Police looking for ‘persons of interest’ in multiple thefts, credit card fraud
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in multiple thefts. Investigators say two people captured by Market 32 surveillance cameras are persons of interest in multiple thefts from cars along Shelburne Road and more than $1,200 in fraudulent credit card charges.
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison
The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
WCAX
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say 40 cows were lost in a barn fire in Grand Isle on Tuesday, another 140 escaped the flames. The fire at the Bullis Brothers Farm on Griswold Road was called in just before 7 p.m. when a neighbor spotted flames coming from the dairy barn. After calling 911, neighbor Andrew Paradee rushed to the barn to help the trapped cows escape.
