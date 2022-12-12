ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

famunews.com

FAMU and Blackstone Kickoff LaunchPad Initiative to Drive Student, Faculty and Community Innovation and Entrepreneurship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry’s (SBI) Interdisciplinary Center for Creativity and Innovation (ICCI) has partnered with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to create and enhance the entrepreneurial mindset at FAMU and in the surrounding Southside community. LaunchPad is a grant-funded program awarded...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom

Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
LEON COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023

Florida has been hammered by transfer portal attrition since the end of the regular season, with 17 Gators entering their names. That number is the second-highest in the SEC, behind only Texas A&M (20). The good news? Of Florida’s 17 transfer portal entrees, only Daejon Reynolds figured to play a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Tallahassee, Florida

With an abundance of sunny days and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, Florida’s capital city is an ideal place to visit as a chill sets in around other parts of the country. Aside from balmy weather, Tallahassee has a wealth of green spaces, fascinating museums, and with Florida State University and Florida A&M University, there is never a lack of unique events and activities to experience.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday

It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center is welcoming a new addition to its organization: a two-toed sloth named Sid. Sid is a year-and-a-half old and is the first resident sloth in the Big Bend area. The director of the wildlife center says Sid loves broccoli and has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project

On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project.  Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Kaila Hardee fundraiser: Last week for orders!

As Kaila Hardee and her family continue the ongoing battle with cancer, local members of the community look for ways of supporting them through this difficult time. To assist with mounting medical expenses from Kaila's cancer treatments, a local Monticello restaurant, Johnston's Meat Market, is hosting a fundraiser, giving many members of the community a great opportunity to help the family.
MONTICELLO, FL

