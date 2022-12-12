With an abundance of sunny days and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, Florida’s capital city is an ideal place to visit as a chill sets in around other parts of the country. Aside from balmy weather, Tallahassee has a wealth of green spaces, fascinating museums, and with Florida State University and Florida A&M University, there is never a lack of unique events and activities to experience.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO