Tallahassee Doctor Cleared In Medical Pot Probe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as patients, finding the Florida Department of Health failed to prove wrongdoing. The Department of Health sought to strip physician Joseph Dorn of his medical
famunews.com
FAMU and Blackstone Kickoff LaunchPad Initiative to Drive Student, Faculty and Community Innovation and Entrepreneurship
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M University School of Business and Industry’s (SBI) Interdisciplinary Center for Creativity and Innovation (ICCI) has partnered with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation to create and enhance the entrepreneurial mindset at FAMU and in the surrounding Southside community. LaunchPad is a grant-funded program awarded...
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
famunews.com
FAMU Commencement Speaker John Morgan Inspires Graduates With Humor and Wisdom
Florida A&M University Commencement Speaker Attorney John Morgan exhorted fall 2022 graduates with a mixture of humor and wisdom. Addressing approximately 600 graduates from the University’s dozen colleges and schools in the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Friday evening, the founder of Morgan & Morgan shared time-honored aphorisms he hoped graduates would use as they made their way in the world.
Masters of worm grunting vibrate like moles to harvest bait
Gary Revell is among the world's best worm grunters, which is a dying, and somewhat mysterious, art. Ken Catania/National Science FoundationThe power of 'worm charming' remained a mystery—until a biologist took a page out of Darwin's book.
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
WCTV
Leon Co. Schools raising concerns over state in LGBTQ+ guidelines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna Monday said he received a letter from the Florida Department of Education calling for them to edit LGBTQ+ guidelines’ parental notification policy. Hanna said the school came out with their guidelines this year but said that sensitive information, such...
tallahasseereports.com
Steve Stewart: Progressives Seek to Normalize Anti-Law Enforcement Views in the Name of Diversity
After a recent shooting incident on West Pensacola Street, Reverend R.B. Holmes held a summit to address the continuing problem in our community with gun violence. One of the first remarks at the summit by Rev. Holmes was “we are not anti-law enforcement.”. That simple statement should not be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023
Florida has been hammered by transfer portal attrition since the end of the regular season, with 17 Gators entering their names. That number is the second-highest in the SEC, behind only Texas A&M (20). The good news? Of Florida’s 17 transfer portal entrees, only Daejon Reynolds figured to play a...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Tallahassee, Florida
With an abundance of sunny days and temperatures hovering around 70 degrees, Florida’s capital city is an ideal place to visit as a chill sets in around other parts of the country. Aside from balmy weather, Tallahassee has a wealth of green spaces, fascinating museums, and with Florida State University and Florida A&M University, there is never a lack of unique events and activities to experience.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU to break ground on football-only facility on Saturday
It’s been a long time coming. December 17 will mark a special day for Florida State and send the historic program into the future of college athletics after a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Football-Only Facility this upcoming Saturday. After a successful booster campaign last year and many charitable...
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
WCTV
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes first sloth
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center is welcoming a new addition to its organization: a two-toed sloth named Sid. Sid is a year-and-a-half old and is the first resident sloth in the Big Bend area. The director of the wildlife center says Sid loves broccoli and has...
WCTV
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
WCTV
‘Very, very concerning’: local activists react to FBI hate crime report
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An FBI report released Monday is painting an unclear picture of the state of hate crimes in the U.S. The report found that nearly 9,000 people were victims of a hate crime in 2021. But the actual number is likely much higher. Only 65% of law...
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Severe Thunderstorms for Western Panhandle
There is now a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms for counties west and northwest of Jefferson County, Florida. Meanwhile, a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists one to two counties outside of the Slight Risk Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon. The main threat is locally damaging wind, but there may...
Blueprint Moves Forward with Construction Phase of NE Gateway Project
On Thursday, December 8, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency voted to (IA Board) move forward with advertising and awarding construction services for Phase 1 of the Northeast Gateway Project. Before the vote, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch said “as the district commissioner for where this project will occur, I am and remain enthusiastic about its potential […]
Leon County Schools discuss new role that will help with recruitment
Currently the school district has more than 650 open teaching positions. A big need Superintendent Rocky Hanna hopes to fill.
ecbpublishing.com
Kaila Hardee fundraiser: Last week for orders!
As Kaila Hardee and her family continue the ongoing battle with cancer, local members of the community look for ways of supporting them through this difficult time. To assist with mounting medical expenses from Kaila's cancer treatments, a local Monticello restaurant, Johnston's Meat Market, is hosting a fundraiser, giving many members of the community a great opportunity to help the family.
