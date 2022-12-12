Visit stands 101, 201, 307 and 407 to learn more about this fully segregated, 100% bio-based line. Clariant’s Vita surfactants are 100% bio-based, fully-segregated and set a new standard in green surfactants, according to the company. They provide the same performance as fossil-based analogues, due to their equivalent chemical structure. They are designed for natural formulations with a high Renewable Carbon Index and have a lower CO2 footprint compared to fossil alternatives. Further, Vita surfactants remove the equivalent of more than 3000 barrels of crude oil from the value chain, according to Clariant.

