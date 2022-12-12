Read full article on original website
Happi
Day 2 of the SCC Annual Meeting & Technology Showcase
A look at today's technical sessions and a link to SCC76 exhibitors. Day 2 of the SCC76 gets underway with the Frontiers of Science Award and Keynote Address by Paul Alan Cox, PhD, Brain Chemistry Labs. Here's a look at the complete schedule of presentations for Tuesday, December 13:. 8:15-8:25AM:...
Happi
Clariant Launches Vita Range of Carbon-Reducing Surfactants & PEGs
Visit stands 101, 201, 307 and 407 to learn more about this fully segregated, 100% bio-based line. Clariant’s Vita surfactants are 100% bio-based, fully-segregated and set a new standard in green surfactants, according to the company. They provide the same performance as fossil-based analogues, due to their equivalent chemical structure. They are designed for natural formulations with a high Renewable Carbon Index and have a lower CO2 footprint compared to fossil alternatives. Further, Vita surfactants remove the equivalent of more than 3000 barrels of crude oil from the value chain, according to Clariant.
Happi
Neelikon Awarded ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow’ 2022 Award
Neelikon was awarded the “Business Enterprises of Tomorrow” 2022 Award by Dun & Bradsheet under the category mid corporate – chemicals & pharmaceuticals. Recognizing the vital role played by SMEs and mid-corporates, Dun & Bradstreet organized the “Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2022” event, which hosted several dignitaries, including government representatives, ministries/bodies, industry veterans and other distinguished thought leaders.
Happi
Skincare Service Brand Heyday Announces $12 Million Series B Extension
Heyday, a fast-growing skincare services provider, has announced a $12 million Series B extension led by existing investor, Level 5 Capital Partners (L5). The funding comes nearly two years after its initial $20 million Series B. With this capital injection, Heyday says it plans to invest in franchise expansion and innovation in-person and online. The company will also expand into skincare products.
Happi
Grant Industries Appoints Michael Neighbor as Senior Account Manager
Grant Industries has appointed Michael Neighbor as a senior account manager for key accounts across the Midwest and Northeast regions. “It’s an honor to be a part Grant Industries,” said Neighbor. “I’m thrilled to bring my beauty experience and network to an organization whose commitment to resources and people, both the people they work with and for in the cosmetics & beauty care markets, are first-in-class in the specialty chemical business.”
