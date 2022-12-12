Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Anti-strangulation law passes Ohio House
The Anti-strangulation Law, or Senate Bill 288, passed the Ohio House early Thursday morning, according to Ohio Senator Nickie Antonia.
Parents accuse school of secretly indoctrinating 8-year-olds in trans ideology: 'shocked and horrified'
Parents in the U.K. are accusing a Church of England primary school of indoctrinating young students with transgender ideology teaching that 3-year-olds can be non-binary.
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, sentencing three men who forged an early alliance with a leader of the scheme before the FBI broke it up in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with having a direct role in the conspiracy but were members of a paramilitary group that trained with Adam Fox, who separately faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 27 for his federal conviction. The trio was convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years, and two other crimes. Musico was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison, followed by his son-in-law Morrison at 10 years and Bellar at seven. They will be eligible for parole after serving those terms.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention on the growing continent. Biden said he...
The Best Young Adult Books Of 2022
Heart-pounding mysteries, lyrical retellings, laugh-out-loud romances, and many more young adult books that captured our hearts this year.
Peru judge to rule on ex-president's detention amid protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge in Peru was deciding Thursday whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. Extending his detention would likely inflame violent protests gripping the country. The decision on whether to detain Castillo for up to 18 months comes after the government on Wednesday declared a police state as it struggles to calm protests that have raged since last week, when Peruvian lawmakers removed Castillo from power. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress. They have burned police stations, taken over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, a gateway to some of Peru’s tourist attractions. The passenger train that carries visitors to Machu Picchu suspended service, and roadblocks on the Pan-American Highway have stranded trailer trucks for days, spoiling food bound for the capital.
US Senate works to pass spending bill to avert government shutdown – live
Short-term spending bill was passed by House on Wednesday – follow all the latest politics news
