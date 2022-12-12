LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge in Peru was deciding Thursday whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. Extending his detention would likely inflame violent protests gripping the country. The decision on whether to detain Castillo for up to 18 months comes after the government on Wednesday declared a police state as it struggles to calm protests that have raged since last week, when Peruvian lawmakers removed Castillo from power. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress. They have burned police stations, taken over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, a gateway to some of Peru’s tourist attractions. The passenger train that carries visitors to Machu Picchu suspended service, and roadblocks on the Pan-American Highway have stranded trailer trucks for days, spoiling food bound for the capital.

1 HOUR AGO