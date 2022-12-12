Booming Businesses at the Camp Landing Entertainment District. Since the arrival of Camp Landing, Boyd County has really been booming. New businesses are coming into the county all the time. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Camp Landing Entertainment District welcomed four new businesses to its ever-expanding venue. Elisabeth Camp, one of the owners of Camp Landing, spoke with us about these exciting new arrivals. “We are super excited about these new businesses here at Camp Landing. Some of them have been open but didn’t get to have their official grand opening until now.” With so many exciting things happening at Camp Landing, Saturday is sure to bring with it an excellent opportunity for everyone to check out all that this establishment has to offer, while checking out some unique new locally owned businesses.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO