NEWSBTC
Top 3 Visionary Blockchain Projects To Buy In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, and Solana
When Blockchain technology was developed, the major focus was finance but with cryptocurrency projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Internet Computer (ICP), and Solana (SOL), the vision for Blockchain technology has expanded to include other industries such as health and entertainment. This article talks about these three cryptocurrencies and...
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Presale Generate Huge Interest Among Crypto Enthusiasts Providing Strong Competition To Polygon And Litecoin
The core of blockchain technology is a decentralised digital ledger that can be used to store and transfer many types of data. Transactions related to cryptocurrencies, NFT ownership, and smart contracts, including DeFi, can be recorded using blockchain technology. Blockchain is different from any other database because it is not...
icytales.com
How to Win at the Casino with Little Money
Online casinos and games can seem complicated, confusing, and unnerving to newcomers. Fear not, it isn’t far from the truth. There is a solution to this problem, and it is a winning strategy. To make your selected tactic work, you should develop a set of clear rules which will determine your game’s success. You can verify this by following the advice in expert reviews and check out these casinos with 2 dollar deposit to be sure. Make your own notes about your experience and win.
NEWSBTC
EtherMail launches Privacy Wall to reward users for reading inbound advertising emails
Schaan, Liechtenstein, 15 December 2022 – EtherMail, the first Web3 email solution setting the standard for anonymous and encrypted wallet-to-wallet communication, has today announced the launch of the Privacy Wall, a personalized protective layer for email users to filter spam and earn rewards for receiving inbound advertising emails. The solution can be used by both Web2 and Web3 users.
NEWSBTC
YES WORLD Token continues to hit boundaries, Utility Services are now available in 80 Countries
Singapore, – Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
NEWSBTC
How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?
The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens, Litecoin, or Filecoin, which one will be the Best Pick Amid the Bear market trend?
The current unpredictable situation of the crypto market has left users needing help with which cryptocurrency to pick for getting greater returns in the future. If you want to choose between Dogeliens (DOGET), Litecoin (LTC), and Filecoin (FIL), go through this article before deciding. Litecoin (LTC) – The Legacy Token...
NEWSBTC
VanEck’s Bitcoin Prediction Stands At $10K-$12K By Q1 2023
VanEck is one of a handful of companies that continues to fight for the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. The U.S. investment management firm received a resounding rejection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 after a three-year battle. Just six months later, on June 24...
NEWSBTC
What Ethereum’s Rejection At $1,350 Says About The Cryptocurrency
Ethereum saw an increase in its price on Tuesday along with the rest of the crypto market following the positive CPI data release. The jump in price saw Ethereum finally beat the $1,300 price point after hovering around $1,200 coming out of the weekend. However, the digital asset had met significant resistance at the $1,350 price level, which could end up being a bearish development for the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC
Metropoly (METRO) Early Investors Are Up 300% Despite FTX Crash
Metropoly’s presale picked up after the FTX crash, and the price is increasing by 300%. The METRO token presale started at $0.033 and will launch at a fixed price of $0.1, representing a substantial profit for early investors. Alex Harmash: “METRO Price could reach 1$ by the end of...
NEWSBTC
Binance Sees Largest Bitcoin Withdrawal In Its History, BTC Rally Set To Benefit?
The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance has experienced the most significant Bitcoin withdrawal in its history, per recent data. The company might face a bank run as crypto investors’ confidence continues to decline following the collapse of trading venue FTX and a U.S. investigation into major crypto exchanges.
NEWSBTC
Crypto winter and tokens that will survive it: the case of Bluelight.inc and its $KALE token
As in any financial market, the crypto sector is cyclical. Seasoned professionals remember the rapid rise of 2017 which was largely driven by the ICO boom and the market expectations that utility tokens will empower the new reality in many segments of the ‘regular’ life, from banking and payments to healthcare, digital ID, and so on.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is spreading its wings wider making Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ) outdated!
Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ), despite being the hottest names in the blockchain industry, have been underperforming for a few days now. Both cryptos have seen significant losses in value. Following the current crypto trend,. Terra Classic (LUNC) and Chiliz (CHZ) have lost millions in a short period of...
NEWSBTC
FUD Intensifies: Can Binance Survive Or Is This The End?
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has been the target of massive FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, for the uninitiated) over the last couple of days. After FTX collapsed, users in the space began to question if exchanges actually held enough in their reserves to honor all customers. Given what happened to FTX, is it possible for Binance to come out of this unscathed?
NEWSBTC
Meme coins Toon Finance Coin (TFT) Big Eyes Coin (BIG) outperforms Ripple (XRP)
Despite having a much lower market cap, the meme coin Toon Finance Token TFT has outperformed Ripple XRP in 2022. This is due to several factors such as the low circulating supply of TFT, its use of Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and the viral status that memes have acquired on social media worldwide.
NEWSBTC
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network Presale Live, XRP, and Litecoin Social Interaction Soar to New Heights
Quite a few crypto projects have experienced significant exposure in the cryptocurrency space due to unique native use cases that provide exceptional benefits to potential investors. Oryen takes the lead in defi as it opens new doors of possibilities to earning unmatched returns on investments. The crypto project is in...
NEWSBTC
STASIS Deployed the Largest Euro Stablecoin EURS on XDC Network to Boost Web3 Payments.
Singapore, December 12, 2022 — STASIS, the issuer of the largest euro-backed stablecoin, has deployed its EURS stablecoin on XDC Network, enabling the XDC community to advance their crypto journey into stablecoins. Turbulence is a familiar feeling to dwellers in the crypto realm. In a record-breaking bear market, even...
