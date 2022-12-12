Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
Eskom's outgoing CEO says lack of political support made position 'untenable'
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - André de Ruyter, the outgoing CEO of crisis-hit South African state power utility Eskom, said on Thursday a lack of political support had made his position "untenable".
Field-Proven Production Hub NEOM Opens Its Doors to International Filmmakers
Hollywood, London, Rome and Mumbai may want to watch their backs. There’s a new player on the international production scene that is set to become one of the elite global media hubs. NEOM is a full-service regional production hub that, in its first 18 months of operation, has already...
EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday sought ways to stand up to the United States over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against Washington's best global ally when both should be standing shoulder to shoulder in their rivalry with Russia and China. While...
Prince Harry says William 'screamed' at him over his and Meghan's royal split
"Harry & Meghan" covers everything from their love story to their exit from royal life.
FuboTV Says Outage During World Cup Semifinal Was Due to ‘Criminal Cyberattack’
FuboTV touts itself as “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” — but the TV provider was largely unavailable on Wednesday, causing many subscribers to miss the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco. On Dec. 14, many FuboTV customers experienced issues accessing their accounts, starting...
India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards
MUMBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has told the World Health Organization that samples taken from Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharma, whose products were linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, have been found to comply with required specifications.
