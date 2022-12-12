Read full article on original website
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
Here’s Why Ripple And Huobi Holders Should Consider Switching To Big Eyes Coin
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe element of the financial services industry as was the case until a few years ago. If you are new to cryptocurrencies and are wondering how to select the best options for your portfolio, the ideal strategy is through simple research. Just draw a list...
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
Top 3 Visionary Blockchain Projects To Buy In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, and Solana
When Blockchain technology was developed, the major focus was finance but with cryptocurrency projects such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Internet Computer (ICP), and Solana (SOL), the vision for Blockchain technology has expanded to include other industries such as health and entertainment. This article talks about these three cryptocurrencies and...
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?
The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
Why This Bitcoin Bearish Divergence Could Spell Doom For BTC Rally
A quant has explained how this bearish divergence in Bitcoin on-chain data can lead to a short-term correction in the price. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Has Been Slowing Down Despite Price Going Up. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a gap has been forming in the purchasing...
JPMorgan Says S&P 500 Can Soar Over 10% Today – Will Bitcoin Follow?
Today and tomorrow are probably the most important days of the year for the Bitcoin and crypto market. Today’s release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will possibly be the key for the coming weeks and months. At 8:30 ET, the CPI for November will be released. Tomorrow, Wednesday...
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Reclaims ATH, Return Of Conviction?
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has climbed back up and set a new all-time high, suggesting that conviction may be returning in the market. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Recovers From FTX Panic Selling. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders now hold around 72.3%...
Binance Sees Largest Bitcoin Withdrawal In Its History, BTC Rally Set To Benefit?
The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance has experienced the most significant Bitcoin withdrawal in its history, per recent data. The company might face a bank run as crypto investors’ confidence continues to decline following the collapse of trading venue FTX and a U.S. investigation into major crypto exchanges.
VanEck’s Bitcoin Prediction Stands At $10K-$12K By Q1 2023
VanEck is one of a handful of companies that continues to fight for the approval of a Bitcoin Spot ETF. The U.S. investment management firm received a resounding rejection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November 2021 after a three-year battle. Just six months later, on June 24...
FUD Intensifies: Can Binance Survive Or Is This The End?
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume, has been the target of massive FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt, for the uninitiated) over the last couple of days. After FTX collapsed, users in the space began to question if exchanges actually held enough in their reserves to honor all customers. Given what happened to FTX, is it possible for Binance to come out of this unscathed?
What Ethereum’s Rejection At $1,350 Says About The Cryptocurrency
Ethereum saw an increase in its price on Tuesday along with the rest of the crypto market following the positive CPI data release. The jump in price saw Ethereum finally beat the $1,300 price point after hovering around $1,200 coming out of the weekend. However, the digital asset had met significant resistance at the $1,350 price level, which could end up being a bearish development for the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Zeroes In On $18,000 – Can BTC Upside Breakout Materialize?
After weeks of consolidation, Bitcoin – the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – and the broader cryptocurrency market have witnessed a short-term bounce in response to Consumer Price Index data that exceeded expectations. The Labor Department of the United States reported that CPI climbed barely 0.1% between October...
Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Turn Bullish After 14 Months
The bitcoin price has seen a minor rally ahead of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held relatively strong despite the hawkish outlook from the US central bank. A look at the daily chart of BTC shows that the price managed to hold above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the release of CPI data, bitcoin seems ready for a consolidation phase for now.
Bullish Divergences On Ethereum Chart, What’s Incoming?
The Ethereum price is trading laterally on its daily chart. The coin has moved south by 1.8% in that timeframe. Both the bulls and bears are trying to take over the market as the altcoin remains within a congested price zone. If the altcoin price is rejected at higher levels, the chance of a reversal might increase.
Bitcoin Price Crystal Ball – What Happens To BTC After Christmas 2022?
Bitcoin and the broader crypto market rapidly reversed course in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement of a 50-basis-point increase in interest rates, erasing any gains made before the disclosure. The Federal Reserve has been steadily raising interest rates in an effort to ease the economy and rein...
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price gained pace above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI release. BTC tested the $18,000 resistance and might correct lower in the short-term. Bitcoin was able to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Tron Price Prediction: Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH
Tron price is up over 5% and showing positive signs above $0.055 against the US Dollar. TRX could outperform bitcoin and rise further towards $0.060. Tron price is trading in a positive zone well above the $0.0520 pivot level against the US dollar. The price is showing positive signs above...
Dexsport loses $400,000 in hack, user funds remain unaffected
Web3 betting platform Dexsport has lost $400,000 in BUSD in a recent hack, but all betting smart contracts with user funds remain uncompromised. According to Dexsport, on November 30, a hacker or a group of hackers exploited a breach in the off-chain part related to the case-sensitive recording of unique transaction identifiers for processing deposits. Then they illicitly increased the balance of their wallets on the platform and withdraw the coins from the protocol. However, they managed to steal only $400,000 in BUSD as the Dexsport team quickly revealed the vulnerability and fixed it, adding more security mechanisms to the platform. It was the platform’s own assets that were stolen in a hack. These funds were used as an additional liquidity on the platform.
