ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Classic Rock's 50 best rock albums of 2022

By Classic Rock Magazine
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNSGz_0jfPyIUg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qx02K_0jfPyIUg00

(Image credit: Future)

Another Christmas is almost upon us, and the usual end-of-year shenanigans are underway: office parties, inappropriate behaviour, and magazines and websites proclaiming their end-of-year lists to be definitively better than anyone else's.

We're no different, of course, and this year we pooled our writers to build an Albums Of The Year list that's an accumulation of dozens of submissions. And we're delighted to announce that Def Leppard's sell-titled album topped the list, a rare example of an album heralded as a 'return to form' that actually lived up to the billing.

Ghost came in second with the widely-praised Impera (it was also Metal Hammer 's album of the year ), and the returning Porcupine Tree completed the podium with the excellent Closure/Continuation .

The full list of Classic Rock ’s 50 Best Albums Of 2022 is below. You can read more about all of them in the bumper brand new issue of Classic Rock , alongside new interviews with many of the musicians who made the albums.

The 50 Best Rock Albums Of 2022

50. Cats In Space - Kickstart The Sun
49. Buzzcocks - Sonics In The Soul
48. Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
47. The Black Keys - Dropdout Boogie
46. Cardinal Black - January Came Close
45. FM - Thirteen
44. Whiskey Myers - Tornillo
43. Nickelback - Get Rollin'
42. Fantastic Negrito - White Jesus Black Problems
41. Dan Reed Network - Let's Hear It For The King
40. The Hellacopters - Eyes Of Oblivion
39. Magnum - The Monster Roars
38. Joe Lynn Turner - The Belly Of The Beast
37. Monster Truck - Warriors
36. Megadeth - The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!
35. Jethro Tull - The Zealot Dream
34. Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners - Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners
33. The Hu - Rumble Of Thunder
32. Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts - Ballad Of A Misspent Youth
31. Muse - Will Of The People
30. Rosalie Cunningham - Two Piece Puzzle
29. Eric Gales - Crown
28. Rammstein - Zeit
27. The Sheepdogs - Outta Sight
26. Halestorm - Back From The Dead
25. Journey - Freedom
24. Eddie Vedder - Earthling
23. Reef - Shoot Me Your Ace
22. Saxon - Carpe Diem
21. H.E.A.T.: Force Majeure
20. Big Big Train - Welcome To The Planet
19. Michael Monroe - I Live Too Fast To Die Young
18. Thunder - Dopamine
17. The Cult - Under The Midnight Sun
16. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Unlimited Love
15. Von Hertzen Brothers – Red Alert In The Blue Forest
14. Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - 4
13. Massive Wagons - Triggered!
12. Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
11. Tedeschi Trucks Band - I Am The Moon
10. ZZ Top - Raw: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas Original Soundtrack
9. Skid Row - The Gang's All Here
8. Alter Bridge - Pawns & Kings
7. Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
6. Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark
5. Scorpions - Rock Believer
4. Clutch - Sunrise On Slaughter Beach
3. Porcupine Tree - Closure/Continuation
2. Ghost - Impera
1. Def Leppard - Def Leppard

Classic Rock’s spectacular end-of-year issue is out now and it comes with three gifts, including a 2023 calendar, some rockin' wrappin' paper, and a classic rock activity book. Order it online and get it delivered straight to your door , shipping worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTvHR_0jfPyIUg00

(Image credit: Future)

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band

Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
LAS VEGAS, NV
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s

The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death

Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Famed Rock Guitarist Dies

Keith Levene, the “innovative” guitarist and cofounder of the bands “The Clash” and “Public Image Ltd,” has died at 65, according to Deadline. Levene passed away last week at his home in the United Kingdom. The cause of death was liver cancer, according to author and writer Adam Hammond.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Popculture

Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look

Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Louder

Louder

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy