Memphis, TN

Atlanta visits Memphis after overtime win

 3 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (17-9, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Memphis Grizzlies after the Hawks took down the Chicago Bulls 123-122 in overtime.

The Grizzlies are 11-2 on their home court. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 48.7 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 10.5.

The Hawks are 5-8 on the road. Atlanta is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by Trae Young averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.7 points. Ja Morant is shooting 43.8% and averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Young is averaging 27.1 points and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 49.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 112.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES:

Hawks: John Collins: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

