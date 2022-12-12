Arion Carter, a 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of Smyrna, Tennessee, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Carter, a 4-star recruit, chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State in a ceremony at his school. Carter initially picked up an orange Tennessee hat, but put it down. He then grabbed the other 2 and put them down. Carter finally pulled another Tennessee hat from under the table and put that one on his head.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO