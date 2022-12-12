Read full article on original website
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com
VUMC well represented at Association of American Medical Colleges annual meeting
Disrupt the status quo. Inspire action. Redefine what it means to be a physician. Those were among the messages delivered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center faculty during the annual meeting of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) in Nashville’s Music City Center. More than 4,000 registrants from across...
chattanoogacw.com
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
murfreesboro.com
New Cancer Care Center Coming to Murfreesboro
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford today announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has been carefully...
‘He was just unresponsive’: Nashville mother warns parents to take flu seriously after baby boy dies
A Nashville mother is warning others about the threat of a tripledemic after her baby boy suddenly died.
wgnsradio.com
State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14
These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. FoodScore / Follow UpDate. Alice's Candy1003/24/2022. Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022. auntie Anne's9812/8/2022. Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022. Burger...
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
Nashville doctor shares advice for fighting off seasonal affective disorder
Middle Tennessee has seen its fair share of gloomy days this fall, which is why Ascension St. Thomas is offering tips on how to deal with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
mainstreetmaury.com
EMS helicopter company eyes Maury County for corporate HQ
Maury County’s Regional Planning Commission approved last month a favorable recommendation to the county commission for a rezoning of agricultural land to commercial (C-1) to accommodate the future home of the Survival Flight corporate headquarters. The 44-acre parcel of land is located on Bear Creek Pike, just west of...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
WSMV
Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
1029thebuzz.com
Nashville Named One of the Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the US
It’s no surprise that Nashville is growing at an insane rate. Even the surrounding areas like Franklin and The Boro are filling up fast. Recently, ISN ranked Nashville in the Top 5 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. See below, and read more from ISN HERE.
insideevs.com
Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells
Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arion Carter, 4-star LB out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Arion Carter, a 6-foot-1 and 215-pound linebacker out of Smyrna, Tennessee, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Carter, a 4-star recruit, chose Tennessee over Alabama and Ohio State in a ceremony at his school. Carter initially picked up an orange Tennessee hat, but put it down. He then grabbed the other 2 and put them down. Carter finally pulled another Tennessee hat from under the table and put that one on his head.
wgnsradio.com
Christmas Fun For Age 60+ At St. Clair Senior Center
(MURFREESBORO) There are plenty of fun activities going on seven days a week at the St. Clair Street Senior Center. One of those was a gingerbread house making contest...and WGNS News was there . . . Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has been helping seniors live an...
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
WKRN
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road
TSU choral group raising money to perform at Carnegie …. In a few months Tennessee State University choir students will be on their way to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after...
clarksvillenow.com
Last of Gangster Disciples sentenced in decade long case spanning Clarksville area
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The final six defendants in a RICO conspiracy operating out of Clarksville were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. This multi-year investigation resulted in federal charges against...
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
‘Unimaginable’: 6-year-old Hermitage girl dies suddenly from meningitis
Just weeks before Christmas, a Hermitage family is left mourning the loss of their 6-year-old little girl. Amora Dill suddenly died Friday, diagnosed with meningitis, according to her family.
