Go back to check out Pandora before the new adventures begin. Avatar: The Way of Water is the last big movie release of 2022. The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s sci-fi epic Avatar, this second movie may also be the most expensive film ever made. Its writer and director James Cameron recently stated in a GQ interview that he told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that it had “to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” So while you may be getting ready to head back to Pandora in theaters, you may want to watch or rewatch the original film ahead of time. So here’s how to watch Avatar before Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in theaters on Thursday, December 15.

