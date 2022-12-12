Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🛰️ Satellite SOS shines again
Apple's satellite connectivity feature saves the day, weird gender options in online forms, and more today. ☕ Good morning! We switched from a bowl for our cat’s food to a plate, and now a substantial amount of food ends up on the floor. I foresee a switch back to the bowl really soon. In any event, today’s Daily covers everything from Apple’s satellite SOS saving the day again to Google’s top Chrome extensions of 2022.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🍏 Apple opening up the walled garden?
Apple's shocking U-turn on sideloading, TikTok's potential US ban, and more tech news. 🧑🎄 Good morning, dear Daily Authority readers. I can’t believe we’re already nearing Christmas. It’s heavily snowing in many parts of the world, and if you’re in one of those places, maybe you should do your Christmas shopping online this year. Meanwhile, I gave myself the LG G2 OLED TV for Christmas because my old Android TV went bust. Now, let’s get on with all the tech news you missed.
Android Authority
Oppo claims its Bluetooth audio chip delivers wired quality
Unfortunately, no release dates for the announced products. Oppo unveiled the second generation of its MariSilicon SoC. The company revealed its new 6-in-1 health monitor. Oppo also showed off its new AR glasses. With Oppo’s Inno Day 2022 in full swing, the company has a few announcements it wants to...
Android Authority
Google announces its favorite Chrome extensions of the year
Google picked from four categories. Google has revealed its picks for the best Chrome extensions of the year. The winners were picked from four categories including productivity, focus, gaming and viewing, and learning. Google allows users to customize their Chrome browser in a variety of ways. One such way is...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 USB cable length matters
Plus bad news for Pixel trade-ins, Amazon Prime's free games, screen time linked to OCD, and aerosolized poo horror. ⛄Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. It’s currently -8 here in Scotland, though strangely, that means it’s too cold for snow. I’d rather have the snow!
T-Mobile is giving away a ton of free money on Friday
In order to celebrate the holiday season (and possibly win over a few new subscribers), T-Mobile is giving away free money on Friday. On December 16, T-Mobile is handing out up to $225,000 in cash prizes at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and at Signature Stores in Chicago, Santa Monica, and Times Square in New York City.
Android Authority
Ad blocking in Chrome is safe again — at least for now
The new plan for Manifest V2's depreciation will be revealed next year in March. Google’s plan to phase out Manifest V2 has been postponed. The delay is due in part to developer community outcry. The delay will allow ad block extensions to continue working for a bit longer. After...
Android Authority
Google explains how it works its AI magic to label speakers in Pixel Recorder
The feature is set to become even better in the near future. Google has published a blog post detailing what went into creating the new Speaker Labels feature on Tensor-powered Pixels. Google also revealed that it’s working to make the feature less power-hungry. Google recently added Speaker Labels to...
Android Authority
Poll: When was the last time you sideloaded an app on your phone?
Do you frequently sideload apps or is the Play Store good enough for you?. Apple is reportedly working on the ability to more easily sideload apps on iPhones, and this would be a major change for iOS if confirmed. But this feature isn’t new for Android, as sideloading has been available since the early days of the platform.
Android Authority
This year, I fell back in love with Chrome OS
I bought my first Chromebook in January 2015. I still remember sitting in a hotel room in Vegas during CES week, a brand new Toshiba Chromebook 2 on my lap, looking in bewilderment at Chrome OS and how it took all of three minutes to get it set up, signed in to my Google account, and ready for use.
Android Authority
What is Twitter Blue? Everything you need to know
Find out what's going on with the bird app's reimagined subscription service. 01What is Twitter Blue?02How much is Twitter Blue?03Twitter Blue features04Twitter Blue availability. The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk has been turbulent, to say the least. Twitter Blue has been at the heart of much of...
Android Authority
Google enables Matter on Google, Nest, and Android products you already own
Google is making it easier to customize your smart home with other brands. Google has announced that it is enabling Matter on a variety of Google products. The new standard will make it easier to customize your smart home with other brands. Google plans to enable Matter on more devices...
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Dec. 14)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
How to use Snapchat on a PC or Mac
Since its initial launch, Snapchat has become one of the most familiar and widely used social media mobile apps. It’s a super simple way to engage in quick, fleeting chats with friends, as well as send them snapshots of your current goings-on. However, something was always missing: an integrated experience with computers. This changed in July 2022 with the introduction of Snapchat for Web. Let’s talk about how to use Snapchat on PC.
Android Authority
Oppo Find X6 leak gives us a first look at Oppo's next flagship
The render shows a new periscope lens. The unofficial render reveals a reworked design. It appears the phone could get a periscope lens. With its ceramic back that transitions smoothly to its camera bump, the Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro both looked great. However, it looks like Oppo wants to shake things up a bit for the successor of the Find X5 series.
Android Authority
Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip launched: Oppo's Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 rivals
Oppo's latest foldables come in two starkly different form factors. The Oppo Find N instantly attracted attention upon its reveal earlier this year, showing a more compact take on the Galaxy Fold-style form factor. Now, Oppo has returned with a sequel, while also launching a brand-new foldable. More like Oppo...
Android Authority
How to watch Avatar before Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters
Go back to check out Pandora before the new adventures begin. Avatar: The Way of Water is the last big movie release of 2022. The long-awaited sequel to 2009’s sci-fi epic Avatar, this second movie may also be the most expensive film ever made. Its writer and director James Cameron recently stated in a GQ interview that he told Disney and 20th Century Studios executives that it had “to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” So while you may be getting ready to head back to Pandora in theaters, you may want to watch or rewatch the original film ahead of time. So here’s how to watch Avatar before Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in theaters on Thursday, December 15.
Android Authority
How to use Grammarly in Microsoft Word
Guard your words against improper grammar. Grammarly exists to eradicate writing mistakes from emails, messages, documents, projects, and social media posts. When working with Microsoft Word, it always helps to have a tool like Grammarly to catch mistakes you may have missed. This is how to add Grammarly to Word.
Android Authority
The latest Android 13 beta brings Pixel 7 Pro display feature to Pixel 6 Pro
Google first brought a display resolution toggle to the Pixel 7 Pro, and it's now come to last year's model. Google has brought a display resolution toggle to the Pixel 6 Pro. This feature comes as part of the Android 13 QPR2 beta 1 update. Smartphones from the likes of...
Comments / 0