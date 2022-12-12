Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com
VUMC well represented at Association of American Medical Colleges annual meeting
Disrupt the status quo. Inspire action. Redefine what it means to be a physician. Those were among the messages delivered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center faculty during the annual meeting of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) in Nashville’s Music City Center. More than 4,000 registrants from across...
chattanoogacw.com
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
Restaurant industry hopes benefits and better pay will attract workers
Since the pandemic began, the restaurant industry has continued to deal with a lack of workers. Along with inflation, many restaurant workers are leaving the industry because they can't live off of minimum wage.
Veterinarian shortage impacting Beesley Animal Clinic
Silence is a rare thing to find inside the Beesley Animal Clinic in Murfreesboro. However, the facility's only veterinarian is out sick this week, putting the clinic in a bind.
New Fastpace Health Walk-In Clinic Opens in Smyrna
Fastpace Health opened a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 890 Isabella Lane in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Smyrna, communities. The clinic will feature multiple...
Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Now Hiring
Are you looking for a new opportunity? Murfreesboro Emergency Communications is hiring for entry-level to become a 9-1-1 professional on a great team in a growing city that empowers you to make a difference. Starting pay is $19.56 Hourly ($40,705.08 Annual Salary). Will transfer to an Emergency Communications Specialist 2...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
thecentersquare.com
Nashville official proposes returning $50M for stadium to state child welfare agency
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services. Mendes posted...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
WSMV
Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
clarksvillenow.com
IDB in talks with ‘destination’ national retailer that could bring 300 more jobs to Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Board (IDB) is in talks with a national retailer looking to plant a flag in Clarksville. As parties continue negotiations, plans are taking shape for what could be a regional shopping destination. Amazon is also coming along, in addition to...
1029thebuzz.com
Nashville Named One of the Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the US
It’s no surprise that Nashville is growing at an insane rate. Even the surrounding areas like Franklin and The Boro are filling up fast. Recently, ISN ranked Nashville in the Top 5 fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. See below, and read more from ISN HERE.
Health Inspections: Opry Mills Mall Food Options for December 14
These are the most recent inspection scores as of December 2022, for places to eat at Opry Mills mall in Nashville. The Opry Mills mall is located at 433 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. FoodScore / Follow UpDate. Alice's Candy1003/24/2022. Aquarium Restaurant1009/12/2022. auntie Anne's9812/8/2022. Bavarian Bierhaus85 / 9910/27/2022. Burger...
Nashville doctor shares advice for fighting off seasonal affective disorder
Middle Tennessee has seen its fair share of gloomy days this fall, which is why Ascension St. Thomas is offering tips on how to deal with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
chattanoogacw.com
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
WKRN
Nashville Mother warning parents to take flu seriously after baby boy dies
A Nashville mother is warning others about the threat of a tripledemic after her baby boy suddenly died. The case surge has filled Tennessee’s Children’s Hospitals to the point, where only a few dozen beds are left in the entire state. Nashville Mother warning parents to take flu...
williamsonhomepage.com
Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit
U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with squatters in homes under construction in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some South Nashville homeowners are warning to keep a close eye on homes under construction. It’s something one couple believes may be a growing issue. It’s something one couple believes may become a growing issue. People have been sneaking into homes under construction and staying...
