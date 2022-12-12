ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

VUMC well represented at Association of American Medical Colleges annual meeting

Disrupt the status quo. Inspire action. Redefine what it means to be a physician. Those were among the messages delivered by Vanderbilt University Medical Center faculty during the annual meeting of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) in Nashville’s Music City Center. More than 4,000 registrants from across...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

New Fastpace Health Walk-In Clinic Opens in Smyrna

Fastpace Health opened a new walk-in urgent care clinic at 890 Isabella Lane in Smyrna on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Smyrna, communities. The clinic will feature multiple...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Emergency Communications Now Hiring

Are you looking for a new opportunity? Murfreesboro Emergency Communications is hiring for entry-level to become a 9-1-1 professional on a great team in a growing city that empowers you to make a difference. Starting pay is $19.56 Hourly ($40,705.08 Annual Salary). Will transfer to an Emergency Communications Specialist 2...
MURFREESBORO, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt coach violated social media policy, university says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Vanderbilt University coach violated a school social media policy when he defended Kanye West on Facebook last month. Yet, his comments were not deemed discriminatory, a university investigation found. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted to Twitter in November claiming Vanderbilt...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Ogles faces possible campaign finance audit

U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles is facing either possible enforcement action or a campaign finance audit following a recent warning from the Federal Election Commission, Tennessee Lookout reports. The FEC told Ogles campaign treasurer Thomas Datwyler earlier this month that the campaign’s finance reports included incorrect information and failed to disclose...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area

A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy