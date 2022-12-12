ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski confirms he won't return to Buccaneers to help Tom Brady

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is doing all he can to make it clear he's not returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help quarterback Tom Brady. "Retirement is retirement this time," Gronkowski told Scott Thompson of Fox News Digital about stepping away from football earlier this year. "It feels good, man."
TAMPA, FL
WGN News

Drew Brees’ new job: Assistant coach – for one game

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who retired after the 2020 season following a celebrated career in the NFL, is taking a job as an assistant coach at his alma mater Purdue for the Citrus Bowl as he aids in the transition between coaching staffs.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors

Even though Tom Brady was expected to retire following this season, things have changed in his life, and “all options are on the table” for his future plans, including a potential return to the NFL next season. With Brady set to become a free agent this offseason, some are even speculating that the seven-time Super Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

