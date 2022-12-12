Read full article on original website
Bucs fans are fed up after another embarrassing loss
After a dramatic comeback win in Week 13, you might think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had built up some hope within their fan base as they look ahead to a potential playoff berty. After Sunday’s 35-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it’s safe to say that if they...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady a 'good sport,' signs INT ball for 49ers LB
Tom Brady signed an interception ball Sunday for 49ers linebackers Dre Greenlaw and said on his podcast that he was just trying to be a "good sport."
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski confirms he won't return to Buccaneers to help Tom Brady
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is doing all he can to make it clear he's not returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help quarterback Tom Brady. "Retirement is retirement this time," Gronkowski told Scott Thompson of Fox News Digital about stepping away from football earlier this year. "It feels good, man."
KSN News
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes to invest in Major League Pickleball franchise
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly investing in a Major League Pickleball franchise that will be based in Miami.
2024 5-star EDGE will be in attendance for Las Vegas Bowl
The Florida Gators are in Las Vegas preparing for its bowl game against Oregon State, but recruiting season never stops in the college football world. Five-star Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Arizona) edge rusher Elijah Rushing is expected to be in town to watch the big game, according to 247Sports. Rushing is...
WGN News
Drew Brees’ new job: Assistant coach – for one game
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who retired after the 2020 season following a celebrated career in the NFL, is taking a job as an assistant coach at his alma mater Purdue for the Citrus Bowl as he aids in the transition between coaching staffs.
Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors
Even though Tom Brady was expected to retire following this season, things have changed in his life, and “all options are on the table” for his future plans, including a potential return to the NFL next season. With Brady set to become a free agent this offseason, some are even speculating that the seven-time Super Read more... The post Rob Gronkowski feeds Tom Brady to Patriots rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
