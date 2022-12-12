Read full article on original website
USC Marshall MBA Employment Report: Class of 2022 Declares Record Job Acceptances
The University of Southern California Marshall School of Business 2022 MBA employment report reveals that 97 percent of its MBAs reported accepting job offers within three months of graduation–the highest in Marshall’s history. The average base salary for the Marshall MBA Class of 2022 is $150,314, a near $20k jump over last year’s class. Average signing bonuses landed at $37218, compared to $29,473 for the Class of 2021.
