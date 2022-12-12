Read full article on original website
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Richmond fire station on fire
Videos submitted to CBS 6 News showed fire shooting from the roof of Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road in eastern Richmond.
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at Virginia pharmacies, stores
A shortage of critical medicines to help children fight the flu and infections is now forcing families to find other options.
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
NBC12
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
WDBJ7.com
Power couple to turn former John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into boutique hotel
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The former John Randolph Hotel in downtown South Boston will soon be completely renovated into a boutique style hotel. The John Randolph Hotel opened its doors in the early 1900s but has been closed since the 90s. Actor Julian Brittano is best known for his...
‘If not us then who?’: Contractor in A.P. Hill statue removal tells his story
A statue of confederate general A.P. Hill was removed on Monday, Dec. 12, after standing for over 130 years. 8News spoke with the man who oversaw the removal of the statue -- and several others in Richmond over the last couple of years.
wina.com
Ice brings winter weather advisory to the piedmont, ice storm warning for Blue Ridge and the Valley
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.
Will restricting convenience stores make Richmond safer? Expert says no.
The Richmond City Council is hoping to reduce crime by looking to apply stricter regulations on convenience stores by changing zoning laws.
Richmond tenants face evictions unprepared, unrepresented, study finds
Of the 252 eviction cases observed by researchers in Richmond, just one tenant had legal representation. By contrast, nearly 85% of landlords had an attorney present when they made their case.
Family-Run Pie Company Goes National: Selling at QVC, Sam’s Club, and More
Based in Richmond, Virginia, pie-making company Joyebells has taken over shelves nationwide and is sold through West Chester’s QVC, as well as Sam’s Club and Food Lion, reports CBS 6 Richmond. Three years ago, Joye B. Moore started selling a few pies a week to a local restaurant...
One person rescued from Richmond hotel fire, 26 rooms left uninhabitable
The fire department said crews searched 26 rooms of the hotel on the second and third floors, and one person was rescued from the balcony of a room on the second floor.
hotelnewsresource.com
$1.4 Billion Mixed-use Development in Petersburg, Va to Be Anchored by Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia
The Cordish Companies unveiled details yesterday for a $1.4 billion transformative mixed-use development in Petersburg, VA. Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will set a new standard for development in the Commonwealth, creating a world-class entertainment destination and mixed-use project with gaming that will generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and spinoff development, create thousands of new jobs and benefits to the local community, and become a major new tourist destination for the City. Located at the intersection of Wagner Road and Interstate I-95, the Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will offer easy access on and off the east coast's major north-south interstate.
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
Teenager identified as victim of shooting on Richmond's Southside
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
NBC12
Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week
"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
First victim in Richmond deadly shooting identified
According to the Richmond Police Department, the victim in the shooting that took place on Dec. 9 has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Broidy, of Richmond.
