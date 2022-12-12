ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Ice brings winter weather advisory to the piedmont, ice storm warning for Blue Ridge and the Valley

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.
$1.4 Billion Mixed-use Development in Petersburg, Va to Be Anchored by Live! Casino & Hotel Virginia

The Cordish Companies unveiled details yesterday for a $1.4 billion transformative mixed-use development in Petersburg, VA. Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will set a new standard for development in the Commonwealth, creating a world-class entertainment destination and mixed-use project with gaming that will generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and spinoff development, create thousands of new jobs and benefits to the local community, and become a major new tourist destination for the City. Located at the intersection of Wagner Road and Interstate I-95, the Live! Gaming & Entertainment District will offer easy access on and off the east coast's major north-south interstate.
Richmond SPCA Pet of The Week

"The Big Brunch" is a cooking competition television series hosted by Dan Levy, who is well known for his role in "Schitt's Creek" Sheehy auto stores holding toy drive through Dec. 16. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Sheehy Auto Stores throughout the region are collecting new, unwrapped...
