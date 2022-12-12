ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]

ELKHART, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO