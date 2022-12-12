ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Local organization holding 21st annual Christmas toy distribution

ELKHART, Ind., --- Amid higher inflation this year and greater need for help in the community, several organizations across Michiana are working to make sure kids have presents under the tree come Christmas, including Guidance Ministries in Elkhart. Guidance Ministries' toy distribution has provided hundreds of families in need with...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Fire and Ice Festival returns to Goshen in January 2023

GOSHEN, Ind. --Live ice carving and fire dancing will return in 2023 to downtown Goshen on January 6 with the Fire and Ice Festival. The frosty extravaganza will be from noon to 8:00 p.m., with fiery beverage specials and food offered throughout.
GOSHEN, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

"Undesign the Redline" exhibit comes to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- "Undesign the Redline" is an interactive exhibit now on display at the St. Joseph County Public Library main branch. "Redlining" was used to deny predominantly Black families from buying homes in certain neighborhoods, essentially segregating South Bend and cities throughout the country. The exhibit explores how the practice contributes to inequality today.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Country Bake Shop to close at the end of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Country Bake Shop will be closing permanently at the end of the year, according to the owner. The bakery, located on State Road 933, is closing on or near December 31 because the owner is retiring. The owner said he's been trying to sell the business...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for December 13 - 30

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Starting January 4, water distribution will only be available at Southwest Community Action Agency. Distribution at the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Multiple Michiana schools hold e-learning day due to bus driver shortage

Multiple schools in both Indiana and Michigan have announced closures for today, but it's not because of snow or bad weather. Local schools say that absences in the transportation department have led to less buses being available, so only certain programs and classes will be held in person today. All...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: Peaceable Primates Sanctuary

WINAMAC, Ind. -- Just off state road 39 sits a safe haven where primates can safely and happily live out the rest of their lives. Peaceable Primates Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in Winamac, was started 8 years ago by founder and director, Scott Kubisch. Kubisch says that the sanctuary provides a home to primates that have been retired from roadside zoos, research facilities, and the exotic pet trade.
WINAMAC, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN

