abc57.com
Local organization holding 21st annual Christmas toy distribution
ELKHART, Ind., --- Amid higher inflation this year and greater need for help in the community, several organizations across Michiana are working to make sure kids have presents under the tree come Christmas, including Guidance Ministries in Elkhart. Guidance Ministries' toy distribution has provided hundreds of families in need with...
abc57.com
Goshen Nights of Lights invites community members out for grand opening
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen Parks & Recreation Department is inviting community members out to Goshen's Nights of Lights grand opening on Thursday. The lights display will debut at 6 p.m. at Shanklin Park and is free to anyone to view. The display includes over 60 lit silhouettes and several...
abc57.com
Fire and Ice Festival returns to Goshen in January 2023
GOSHEN, Ind. --Live ice carving and fire dancing will return in 2023 to downtown Goshen on January 6 with the Fire and Ice Festival. The frosty extravaganza will be from noon to 8:00 p.m., with fiery beverage specials and food offered throughout.
abc57.com
Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce hosts holiday event December 15
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - The Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Jingles holiday event on Thursday at the Marketplace Theatre Co. This free event is for all ages and will include live music, alpacas, a horse-drawn ride, and more. Guests can also take photos with Santa and The...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
WNDU
2nd annual ‘Sights and Lights Decorating Contest’ underway in Niles
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The polls are open in Niles!. Right now, voting is underway for the 2nd annual “Niles Sights and Lights Decorating Contest.”. This year, there’s nearly $4,000 in donated prizes!. “I love to see and appreciate the effort that people go to,” said Diane...
abc57.com
Elkhart Health and Aquatics to host Movie Splash!
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Health and Aquatics is inviting the community to two holiday movie screenings in their competition pool. Elf will be shown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Klaus will be screened on Dec. 23, also at 6 p.m. Both screenings are free and will be shown on...
abc57.com
St. Margaret's House asking for donations for this year's Christmas Shoppe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - St. Margaret's House, a nonprofit organization in downtown South Bend, is asking for donations for its Christmas Shoppe. The shop, which opens December 20, lets guests choose gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The organization is most in need of the following items:
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
abc57.com
24 South Bend girls given Barbie Dreamhouses in honor of Chrisyah Stephens, "Forever 7"
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Tuesday, 24 seven-year-old girls were given Barbie Dreamhouses at the Excel Center at the second annual Forever 7 Drive. It's the last toy Chrisyah Stephens was gifted before her life was cut short. "My reaction was so surprised," said Adele Linda Avance, one of the girls chosen...
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
abc57.com
"Undesign the Redline" exhibit comes to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- "Undesign the Redline" is an interactive exhibit now on display at the St. Joseph County Public Library main branch. "Redlining" was used to deny predominantly Black families from buying homes in certain neighborhoods, essentially segregating South Bend and cities throughout the country. The exhibit explores how the practice contributes to inequality today.
abc57.com
Salvation Army Kroc Center providing Holiday assistance to families today
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend will provide holiday assistance to families, benefitting over 500 families and more than 1,500 children with its efforts. Volunteers will spend today giving out toys, gift cards, food and more to members of the communities in need for...
abc57.com
Country Bake Shop to close at the end of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Country Bake Shop will be closing permanently at the end of the year, according to the owner. The bakery, located on State Road 933, is closing on or near December 31 because the owner is retiring. The owner said he's been trying to sell the business...
abc57.com
Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for December 13 - 30
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Starting January 4, water distribution will only be available at Southwest Community Action Agency. Distribution at the...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
abc57.com
Multiple Michiana schools hold e-learning day due to bus driver shortage
Multiple schools in both Indiana and Michigan have announced closures for today, but it's not because of snow or bad weather. Local schools say that absences in the transportation department have led to less buses being available, so only certain programs and classes will be held in person today. All...
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Peaceable Primates Sanctuary
WINAMAC, Ind. -- Just off state road 39 sits a safe haven where primates can safely and happily live out the rest of their lives. Peaceable Primates Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in Winamac, was started 8 years ago by founder and director, Scott Kubisch. Kubisch says that the sanctuary provides a home to primates that have been retired from roadside zoos, research facilities, and the exotic pet trade.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
