4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker...
themainewire.com
“Problem of Whiteness” College Professor Accuses Conservative Student of Terrorism
University of Chicago instructor Rebecca Journey has accused a student at the school of inciting white nationalist terrorism against her after he drew attention to a class she was going to teach entitled “The Problem of Whiteness.”. The student, Daniel Schmidt, is sophomore at U-Chicago, where he has developed...
valpo.life
Purdue Northwest’s OLS Pathway Program Seeks To Bring About A New Age of Industry Professionals
Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Organizational Leadership and Supervision (OLS) Pathway Program, created in collaboration with the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF) and partner Tonn and Blank Construction, offers working industry professionals the opportunity to obtain an OLS bachelor of science degree to gain a competitive career advantage. Working alongside the...
indiana105.com
Merrillville Schools to Break Ground on New Career and Technical Education Building
In Merrillville, school officials say a new state-of-the-art facility will help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation school board, administrators, CTE teachers and students will gather for the groundbreaking this Friday December 16. The $18 million Career and Technical Education (CTE) building, scheduled for completion in July 2024, will be located behind Merrillville High School. It will include a large construction trades lab; welding lab; fire and rescue lab, plus training area; automotive lab; a future lab for expanding educational offerings; and classroom space.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Council to seek input on how to spend opioid settlement money
The Valparaiso City Council wants to hear from community experts, before deciding how to spend the city's share of opioid litigation settlement money. Council member Peter Anderson says Valparaiso will get about $240,000. He plans to hold a forum in January, where local experts with different perspectives can present ideas to the council. "So, someone from the schools who would have a concentration, maybe, on prevention; someone from the courts, who have a different angle there; someone from the rehabilitation community," Anderson explained during Monday's council meeting.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Striking workers allege forced overtime, discrimination at northern Indiana manufacturing plant
Just fewer than 200 workers have been on strike for about two weeks at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte after a renegotiated 4-year contract was voted down by a majority of union workers in late November. The key issue is a provision that allows the company to force employees to...
Suburban high school students plan walkout after circulation of videos showing student with special needs being bullied
ELMHURST, Ill. — Students at York Community High School are planning a walkout Friday after videos circulated on social media of a student with special needs being bullied by teenagers in a school bathroom. The school said it dealt with the matter accordingly, but some parents and students said they feel the school should have […]
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
indiana105.com
Valparaiso Names Next Police Chief
In Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy has announced Andrew McIntyre will be the city’s next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. McIntyre will fill the position being vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff last month. “I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy. McIntyre joined Valparaiso Police in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the Detective Bureau, Information and Technology Division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group Detectives and School Resource Officers.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
A Gary plant would make jet fuel from trash and plastic
By James Bruggers, Inside Climate News This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. GARY, Ind.—For Lori Latham and four other self-described “badass women,” the future of their hometown rests on a battle […] The post A Gary plant would make jet fuel from trash and plastic appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
laportecounty.life
McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party
McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
wjbc.com
Man wanted for multiple fraudulent transactions in Central Illinois and Indiana
BLOOMINGTON – A man is wanted for multiple fraudulent transactions in Central Illinois and Indiana. Bloomington Police say the man, described as a large male with a close-cropped beard and mustache, is tied to a local identity theft case. Police say the man made multiple fraudulent transactions in Bloomington,...
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise in Chicago, Health Care Providers Warn Children's Medications May be Hard to Find
With respiratory illnesses on the rise in Chicago, health care providers are warning that children’s medications may be difficult to find these days as worried parents are facing empty shelves and understocked pharmacies across the city. “Kids can’t cope with pain like adults,” Gwen Smith, a mom of three...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas criticizes ‘inequities’ in tax system
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing increases of nearly 46%, according to an analysis of 1.8 million tax bills, conducting by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
