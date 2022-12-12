ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

Purdue Northwest’s OLS Pathway Program Seeks To Bring About A New Age of Industry Professionals

Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Organizational Leadership and Supervision (OLS) Pathway Program, created in collaboration with the Construction Advancement Foundation (CAF) and partner Tonn and Blank Construction, offers working industry professionals the opportunity to obtain an OLS bachelor of science degree to gain a competitive career advantage. Working alongside the...
indiana105.com

Merrillville Schools to Break Ground on New Career and Technical Education Building

In Merrillville, school officials say a new state-of-the-art facility will help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation school board, administrators, CTE teachers and students will gather for the groundbreaking this Friday December 16. The $18 million Career and Technical Education (CTE) building, scheduled for completion in July 2024, will be located behind Merrillville High School. It will include a large construction trades lab; welding lab; fire and rescue lab, plus training area; automotive lab; a future lab for expanding educational offerings; and classroom space.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage

Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
MUNSTER, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Council to seek input on how to spend opioid settlement money

The Valparaiso City Council wants to hear from community experts, before deciding how to spend the city's share of opioid litigation settlement money. Council member Peter Anderson says Valparaiso will get about $240,000. He plans to hold a forum in January, where local experts with different perspectives can present ideas to the council. "So, someone from the schools who would have a concentration, maybe, on prevention; someone from the courts, who have a different angle there; someone from the rehabilitation community," Anderson explained during Monday's council meeting.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments

Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program

The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
CROWN POINT, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
indiana105.com

Valparaiso Names Next Police Chief

In Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy has announced Andrew McIntyre will be the city’s next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. McIntyre will fill the position being vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff last month. “I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy. McIntyre joined Valparaiso Police in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the Detective Bureau, Information and Technology Division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group Detectives and School Resource Officers.
VALPARAISO, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A Gary plant would make jet fuel from trash and plastic

By James Bruggers, Inside Climate News This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. GARY, Ind.—For Lori Latham and four other self-described “badass women,” the future of their hometown rests on a battle […] The post A Gary plant would make jet fuel from trash and plastic appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
GARY, IN
laportecounty.life

McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party

McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas criticizes ‘inequities’ in tax system

As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing increases of nearly 46%, according to an analysis of 1.8 million tax bills, conducting by the office of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy