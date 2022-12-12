Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
WISH-TV
Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker...
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board thanks Christiansen, Pinkerton, and Mercer for their service to Corporation
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Community School Corporation (PCSC) Board met on Tuesday, December 6. During the meeting, school board members and retirees were thanked for their service. Recently, Mike Mercer has resigned from his position as a bus driver for PCSC after 60 years of service. Lincoln Junior High...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
pnw.edu
Peoples Bank Donates Major Gift To Purdue University Northwest
Peoples Bank recently presented a check to Purdue University Northwest (PNW) in the amount of $38,500, confirming their pledge to provide financial support for the university and its students. The agreement includes a $30,000 endowment fund and a total of $8,500 in scholarships that will be funded over the next 5 years. The donation supports a longtime partnership with the university and further defines Peoples Bank’s role as a local leader of excellence in our communities.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools makes learning adjustments due to illness, bus driver shortage
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools has had to implement eLearning this week due to illness impacting its bus drivers. Wednesday, Dec. 14, was an eLearning Day for all students. As for Thursday, Dec. 15, some students will be back in the classroom, while others will continue eLearning. The plan for Thursday is detailed below:
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
nwi.life
Board-certified OBGYN joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Valentin Drezaliu, MD, a board-certified obstetrics and gynecology physician, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Drezaliu completed his training at Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology was at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Va.
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools respond to incident of students bringing kitchen knives onto bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation responded to an incident Tuesday morning where two students allegedly carried kitchen knives onto their school bus, according to a letter sent to families from Darden Elementary School Principal Patty Karban. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. After getting into...
valpo.life
The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues.
Balance disorders and dizziness are among the most common causes of falls. The Methodist Hospitals Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinics offer balance and vestibular rehabilitation to help people with dizziness and balance issues improve mobility and regain confidence. By preventing falls, you’re preventing potential loss of life or functionality. Falls can lead...
indiana105.com
Merrillville Schools to Break Ground on New Career and Technical Education Building
In Merrillville, school officials say a new state-of-the-art facility will help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation school board, administrators, CTE teachers and students will gather for the groundbreaking this Friday December 16. The $18 million Career and Technical Education (CTE) building, scheduled for completion in July 2024, will be located behind Merrillville High School. It will include a large construction trades lab; welding lab; fire and rescue lab, plus training area; automotive lab; a future lab for expanding educational offerings; and classroom space.
indiana105.com
Valparaiso Names Next Police Chief
In Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy has announced Andrew McIntyre will be the city’s next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. McIntyre will fill the position being vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff last month. “I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy. McIntyre joined Valparaiso Police in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the Detective Bureau, Information and Technology Division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group Detectives and School Resource Officers.
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda
Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
WNDU
2 Darden Elementary students facing discipline after bringing kitchen knives onto school bus
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two students at Darden Elementary School are being disciplined after school officials say they brought kitchen knives onto their school bus Tuesday morning. In a letter sent out to Darden families, Principal Patty Karban says school officials learned about the kitchen knives around 7:30...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Council to seek input on how to spend opioid settlement money
The Valparaiso City Council wants to hear from community experts, before deciding how to spend the city's share of opioid litigation settlement money. Council member Peter Anderson says Valparaiso will get about $240,000. He plans to hold a forum in January, where local experts with different perspectives can present ideas to the council. "So, someone from the schools who would have a concentration, maybe, on prevention; someone from the courts, who have a different angle there; someone from the rehabilitation community," Anderson explained during Monday's council meeting.
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
abc57.com
Local organization holding 21st annual Christmas toy distribution
ELKHART, Ind., --- Amid higher inflation this year and greater need for help in the community, several organizations across Michiana are working to make sure kids have presents under the tree come Christmas, including Guidance Ministries in Elkhart. Guidance Ministries' toy distribution has provided hundreds of families in need with...
valpo.life
Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023
Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Striking workers allege forced overtime, discrimination at northern Indiana manufacturing plant
Just fewer than 200 workers have been on strike for about two weeks at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte after a renegotiated 4-year contract was voted down by a majority of union workers in late November. The key issue is a provision that allows the company to force employees to...
