Valparaiso, IN

MLive.com

17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge

Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
MADISON, WI
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame football: 4 players Fighting Irish must target in transfer portal

As the Fighting Irish scout the available talent in the college football transfer portal, head coach Marcus Freeman is aiming to increase the depth and quality of his squad. There’s no reason the Fighting Irish shouldn’t nab a number of these guys to improve their team and build on the gains of their 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom Notre Dame football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Two rounds of wet and windy weather, Wednesday

Wet and windy weather, Wednesday. The day starts with rain and wind gusts nearing 40 mph in the early morning, then a lull midday and more rain Wednesday evening. Thursday remains a quiet transition day before the cold hits Friday. The wind Friday and Saturday is out of the southwest, so there is a chance of lake effect snow but it's mostly across West Michigan, but northern Berrien County should be prepared for snow. Next week will be colder. Models are hinting at a storm before Christmas but are giving a much different result, ever six hours.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
94.9 WMMQ

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team

An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

