Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Related
MLive.com
17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
Lance Taylor becomes highest-paid head coach in WMU football history
KALAMAZOO, MI – Lance Taylor signed a contract to become Western Michigan’s new head football coach last week, and that deal makes the highest-paid person to ever lead the Bronco program. The 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Ala., native is the 17th head coach in program history and will make...
saturdaytradition.com
Roderick Pierce, former Wisconsin DL commit for 2023, reveals new B1G pledge
Roderick Pierce has once again committed to a B1G school. Back in May, Pierce committed to the Wisconsin Badgers. However, Pierce would later de-commit from the Badgers in November. After taking visits to Illinois and Michigan, Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he will be committing to...
Grand Rapids native signs with the Gold
Lacey James graduated from Wayland High School and has been playing professional basketball for three years
Armel Mukam Is "Excited" To Make His Notre Dame Pledge Official
Notre Dame defensive line commit Armel Mukam is ready to sign on the dotted line and get ready to work for the Irish
Notre Dame football: 4 players Fighting Irish must target in transfer portal
As the Fighting Irish scout the available talent in the college football transfer portal, head coach Marcus Freeman is aiming to increase the depth and quality of his squad. There’s no reason the Fighting Irish shouldn’t nab a number of these guys to improve their team and build on the gains of their 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom Notre Dame football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Potterville High School football coach resigns, team will only play JV next season
Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school's fourth coach in four years.
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
abc57.com
Two rounds of wet and windy weather, Wednesday
Wet and windy weather, Wednesday. The day starts with rain and wind gusts nearing 40 mph in the early morning, then a lull midday and more rain Wednesday evening. Thursday remains a quiet transition day before the cold hits Friday. The wind Friday and Saturday is out of the southwest, so there is a chance of lake effect snow but it's mostly across West Michigan, but northern Berrien County should be prepared for snow. Next week will be colder. Models are hinting at a storm before Christmas but are giving a much different result, ever six hours.
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?
A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team
An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Comments / 0