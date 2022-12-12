Read full article on original website
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Class of 2025 IU basketball target Jalen Haralson goes for 35 at Forum Tip-Off
Watch below as Fishers H.S. sophomore guard Jalen Haralson went for 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Saturday at the annual Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport H.S. in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 Haralson is No. 10 in white. On the night he went 13-of-19 from the field with three...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Flory Bidunga’s athleticism has college coaches enamored
As Flory Bidunga displayed his elite athleticism play after play at the Sneakers for Santa Shootout, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl couldn’t help but applaud. Bidunga made chase-down blocks, thunderous dunks, and affected just about every play in the paint during Kokomo’s loss to Ben Davis. It’s that length, vertical, and skill that has college coaches enamored.
WISH-TV
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU star Cody Zeller on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen as former IU basketball star Cody Zeller spent more than a half hour with former Hoosiers star A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. Zeller and Guyton go back through Zeller’s basketball journey and discuss what he’s up to now. For a complete library of podcasts...
thedailyhoosier.com
Yes the Arizona loss was frustrating, but here’s why IU basketball fans should be optimistic
After falling behind 27-8 to No. 8 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday, Indiana could never quite complete the climb back. On four different occasions the Hoosiers cut the margin to five points or less after being down by double-figures, only to see the margin swell back to where it was.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana prematurely flashes congratulations to soccer team following National Championship loss
Indiana soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse on penalty kicks in the 2022 College Cup Monday evening. The No. 13 Hoosiers took the Orange to sudden death and fell in heartbreaking fashion. Someone at Assembly Hall in Bloomington must not have gotten the memo. The screen flashed a premature congratulations...
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
One dead after shooting on Guilford Ave on near northside
IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Guilford Ave on the near northside.
Anderson University announces debt forgiveness for former students
ANDERSON, Ind. — Winds of change are blowing across a number of college and university campuses around the Hoosier State. Anderson University is becoming the latest in higher education to announce plans to make a degree more attainable, announcing the launch of a pilot program to that will allow them to forgive thousands of dollars of debt for many former students.
WISH-TV
Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
Quarterback With Indiana Ties Enters Transfer Portal, Other Potential Targets
Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana quarterback position heading into the offseason. With three quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Dexter Williams' timetable to return unclear after knee surgery, Indiana coach Tom Allen could look to add another quarterback through the transfer portal. Here's a long list of potential targets.
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash that killed […]
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
nuvo.net
Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub
My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
Danville man has guns taken, faces multiple charges after 90 minute standoff
A Hendricks County judge has ordered Danville Police to keep a suspect's guns following a standoff Sunday night. Steven McKinney Sr. also faces multiple charges, including criminal confinement.
wrtv.com
Man charged with homicide after couple killed in Lawrence crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Noblesville man is now charged with reckless homicide months after a couple was killed in a two car crash in Lawrence. Grant and Ashley Lansdell were driving in the 8300 block of East 56th Street on July 11. According to a probable cause affidavit, Jaime Heredia,...
WANE-TV
Indiana man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents,...
