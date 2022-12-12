Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
HAMMOND, Ind. (December 11, 2022) Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school last Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga,...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School takes the stage
Touching the audiences’ hearts, the Munster Theatre Company (MTC) received a perfect score and placed first at Indiana Thespians Regionals competition on December 2. The group performed “Wit” by Margaret Edson, which is about a brilliant professor who is diagnosed with stage four metastatic ovarian cancer. “From...
nwi.life
Merrillville Community School Corporation breaks ground for new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building
A state-of-the-art facility is on the way to help prepare high school students living in Ross Township for college and career opportunities. The Merrillville Community School Corporation board of school trustees, administrators, CTE teachers and students will break ground to start construction on the new $18 million, 57,000 square-foot Career & Technical Education (CTE) building on Friday, Dec. 16.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System Hospitals earn Accolades for Infant, Maternal Care
NORTHWEST INDIANA | Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center again have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal health by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA). The Family Birthing Center at Community Hospital in Munster has received the Hospital of Distinction Award for 2022. The...
Suburban high school students plan walkout after circulation of videos showing student with special needs being bullied
ELMHURST, Ill. — Students at York Community High School are planning a walkout Friday after videos circulated on social media of a student with special needs being bullied by teenagers in a school bathroom. The school said it dealt with the matter accordingly, but some parents and students said they feel the school should have […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
valpo.life
Valparaiso’s skatepark set to break ground in 2023
Valpo Parks is hard at work developing its newest park project: a 25,000-square-foot skatepark that features street features, a mini bowl, a beginner’s area, and so much more. Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau stated that the Parks Department is currently finalizing construction documents with the hopes of breaking ground early...
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda
Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
Coming Soon, 60-Mile MI Bike Trail Runs Through Two Other States
Soon, walkers and bikers can see three states along this trail. Michigan is filled with amazing trails for outdoor enthusiasts. Bikers, hikers, walkers, and more can enjoy the beauty of the state by simply venturing along one of the thousands of trails. Soon though, a new trail will allow you to see other states as well.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
indiana105.com
Valparaiso Names Next Police Chief
In Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy has announced Andrew McIntyre will be the city’s next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. McIntyre will fill the position being vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff last month. “I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy. McIntyre joined Valparaiso Police in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the Detective Bureau, Information and Technology Division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group Detectives and School Resource Officers.
Gary Deserves Better – NOW (No Opportunities Wasted!)
Senator Eddie Melton has taken on a big job. He wants to create a new vision of what the city of Gary can be. His theme, “Gary deserves better—NOW,” says it all. He believes that transformation is real and can happen, and that he is the man to make it happen by investing in people.
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise in Chicago, Health Care Providers Warn Children's Medications May be Hard to Find
With respiratory illnesses on the rise in Chicago, health care providers are warning that children’s medications may be difficult to find these days as worried parents are facing empty shelves and understocked pharmacies across the city. “Kids can’t cope with pain like adults,” Gwen Smith, a mom of three...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council finalizes municipal ID program
The city of Hammond will soon issue its own identification cards. The city council finalized an ordinance Monday that officially establishes the municipal IDs. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. says they'll help undocumented immigrants living in Hammond — along with seniors, kids, and anyone else who may have a harder time getting a state-issued ID. "It doesn't have the power the drivers license does. It doesn't give you the opportunity to drive a car. But it can help you prove your residence, and people will take advantage of this," McDermott told council members.
Comments / 0