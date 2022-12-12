In Valparaiso, Mayor Matt Murphy has announced Andrew McIntyre will be the city’s next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023. McIntyre will fill the position being vacated by Jeff Balon who was elected to the office of Porter County Sheriff last month. “I’m pleased to have someone of Andrew McIntyre’s qualifications, experience and character to lead our Police Department. Public safety is top priority in Valparaiso and we’re confident that Andrew will uphold and advance the standards that have distinguished the Valparaiso Police Department,” said Murphy. McIntyre joined Valparaiso Police in 2009 and has served in every sworn division, currently serving as Captain of Investigations where he oversees the Detective Bureau, Information and Technology Division, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group Detectives and School Resource Officers.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO