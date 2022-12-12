ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Welcomes Baby With Wife Melody Ehsani

Congratulations are in order for this rockin' couple. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere of his new film "Babylon" that he and fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child together on Dec. 12. As for how the rock star is feeling about his family's latest edition, he told "The Rundown" host Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'm very happy."
Court is Back in Session: Watch the First Look at NBC's ‘Night Court' Revival

The beloved sitcom "Night Court" will soon be back in session on NBC. And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title for the upcoming series — which premieres Jan. 17 — in E! News' exclusive first look.
Jake Tapper's Teen Daughter Details Scary Health Journey After Misdiagnosis

Jake Tapper's daughter Alice is reflecting on a medical crisis. In a Dec. 15, opinion piece for CNN, the 15-year-old recounted her health journey, explaining how a misdiagnosis last year proved to be incredibly dangerous — and potentially deadly. "It started one weekend in November 2021 with stomach cramping,...

