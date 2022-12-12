Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Russia warns of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia hit back at reports that the U.S. is poised to send the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, calling it a “provocative” move that can lead to “unpredictable consequences.” The U.S. has not yet announced the decision to send the advanced systems, which could help Ukraine fend off a barrage of Russian missile strikes,…
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention on the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellinand Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said. The visit will be Biden’s first to sub-Saharan Africa of his presidency. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Peru judge to rule on ex-president's detention amid protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge in Peru was deciding Thursday whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. Extending his detention would likely inflame violent protests gripping the country. The decision on whether to detain Castillo for up to 18 months comes after the government on Wednesday declared a police state as it struggles to calm protests that have raged since last week, when Peruvian lawmakers removed Castillo from power. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections to pick a new president and replace all members of Congress. They have burned police stations, taken over an airstrip used by the armed forces and invaded the runway of the international airport in Arequipa, a gateway to some of Peru’s tourist attractions. The passenger train that carries visitors to Machu Picchu suspended service, and roadblocks on the Pan-American Highway have stranded trailer trucks for days, spoiling food bound for the capital.
India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards
MUMBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has told the World Health Organization that samples taken from Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharma, whose products were linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, have been found to comply with required specifications.
US Senate works to pass spending bill to avert government shutdown – live
Short-term spending bill was passed by House on Wednesday – follow all the latest politics news
