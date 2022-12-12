Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
COP15 nature summit snag on money matters, 30% conservation goal
MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - With countries digging into their positions at U.N. negotiations for a global deal to protect nature, delegates were looking to government ministers on Thursday to help resolve key sticking points around financing and land conservation commitments.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release
Disgraced former tennis superstar Boris Becker was due back in Germany on Thursday after being deported following his release from a British prison where he served a sentence relating to his 2017 bankruptcy, his lawyer said. He added Becker has "served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany".
Comments / 0