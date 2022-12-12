ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

COP15 nature summit snag on money matters, 30% conservation goal

MONTREAL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - With countries digging into their positions at U.N. negotiations for a global deal to protect nature, delegates were looking to government ministers on Thursday to help resolve key sticking points around financing and land conservation commitments.
AFP

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

Disgraced former tennis superstar Boris Becker was due back in Germany on Thursday after being deported following his release from a British prison where he served a sentence relating to his 2017 bankruptcy, his lawyer said. He added Becker has "served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany".

