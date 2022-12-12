Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
NBC San Diego
‘It Never Feels Like You're Out of Poverty': Comedian Moses Storm Mines His Trauma for Laughs
Growing up, comedy distracted Moses Storm from the fact that he often didn't have enough to eat and that his father had left him. In his stand-up special, "Trash White," he turns his attention back to his difficult childhood and the lasting consequences of poverty. Comedian Moses Storm was 16...
NBC San Diego
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral ‘Wednesday' Dance Came to Be
Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new "Addams Family" spinoff series "Wednesday," your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
NBC San Diego
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Welcomes Baby With Wife Melody Ehsani
Congratulations are in order for this rockin' couple. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea exclusively told E! News at the Dec. 15 premiere of his new film "Babylon" that he and fashion designer wife Melody Ehsani welcomed their first child together on Dec. 12. As for how the rock star is feeling about his family's latest edition, he told "The Rundown" host Erin Lim Rhodes, "I'm very happy."
