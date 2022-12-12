Read full article on original website
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Man released by police after two boys found dead in London home
A man arrested after two boys were found dead at a home in east London has been released by police. The Met Police began an investigation after the boys, aged two and five, were found dead at the property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Officers were initially called to...
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
Motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near Solihull, in the West Midlands. It happened on Bickenhill Lane, in Marston Green, just before 17:10 GMT on Thursday, police said. A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and West Midlands Police said nothing could be...
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester. Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October. Tehleigher Bunting died at the...
Felixstowe: The ferry disaster that killed six men 40 years ago
Four decades ago two cargo ferries collided beneath strong moonlight off the Suffolk coast in a tragedy that left six men dead. What happened and how is it remembered by those involved?. Shortly before 23:00 GMT, the 3,949-tonne European Gateway and the 5,555-tonne British Rail-owned Sealink Vanguard collided a little...
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
Further arrest after Tottenham man found dead in Essex woodland
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of a man whose body was found in woodland two days after he went missing. Koray Alpergin, 43, from Tottenham, was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, on 15 October. Police said Mr Alpergin...
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
Man who died on oil rig was amazing, says family
A British man who died on an oil rig off Qatar was "one of a kind", his family has said. Robert Robson, 38, from the Tyne and Wear area, died in an unspecified non-work-related incident at an offshore platform on Monday. Two other British men were said to be involved,...
Bid for new Black Country street racing ban
A legal bid to ban street racing in the Black Country is planned this week. West Midlands Police, along with four local councils, is set to appear before the High Court on Tuesday to apply for an interim injunction. It would ban people from participating in, attending, promoting, organising or...
Creative solution needed to fix overbudget family services
There are calls for a "creative solution" to fix Gloucestershire's children and family services, which is currently £11m over budget. Liberal Democrat group leader, Ben Evans, said the council needed to invest in preventative services to stop costs from spiralling. Cabinet member Stephen Davies said the council already had...
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
Anger at group seen skating on frozen lake in Liverpool
Emergency services have condemned a group of adults seen skating on a frozen lake just days after an incident that saw four boys lose their lives. The group was "dismissive and abusive" when warned of the dangers and refused to move, Liverpool City Council said. Mobile phone footage captured the...
Drink-drive arrest after Bracknell fatal crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman died in a car crash in Berkshire. A silver Range Rover and a red Renault Kadjar collided in Mill Lane, Bracknell, at about 22:10 GMT on Saturday. The Renault driver, a woman in her 30s from Bracknell,...
Cost of living: The 'lucky' caravan couple facing a freezing future
As temperatures plunge, people fearful of turning on their heating amid rising energy costs have been heading to warm spaces. BBC Look North's Linsey Smith visited a community centre in Lincolnshire to hear one couple's plight. This morning, Wayne Cooper and his partner woke up shivering in their cramped caravan...
Bible John: The forgotten women at the heart of a serial killer mystery
Patricia Docker, Jemima MacDonald and Helen Puttock were murdered in Glasgow in the late 1960s. Their names became synonymous with Bible John - the man believed to have been responsible for all three killings. Journalist Audrey Gillan reassesses the case to find out who these women were and to tell their forgotten stories.
