Michael Pisani
3d ago
I believe it was a mistake to rescind his award. Many artists have questionable opinions, but awards should be made in recognition of their artistic work, and separate from their politics.
Mona Este
3d ago
Pisani:. I agree. However large donors are most likely Jewish. That's the controlling factor in its decision. Ye is headed for a relocation to Utah, maybe.
WGNtv.com
Isaiah Washington brings Bass Reeves to the big screen, shedding light on an overlooked chapter of US history
The film “Corsicana” is inspired by the life of Bass Reeves, the first Black US Deputy Marshall and the man many historians say influenced the character “The Lone Ranger.”. First time director Isaiah Washington stars in the film as Bass Reeves and hopes the project will inspire...
Radio Ink
‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio
WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US
If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
CHICAGO READER
Global house luminary Honey Dijon returns to her native Chicago to celebrate the new Black Girl Magic
House music never went out of style, but not everybody knows about its culture, its history, or even its existence—and a legion of those newbies fell for house this year, thanks to new dance-oriented albums from superstars Drake and Beyoncé. The latter recruited figures from across house history for Renaissance, including Chicago native Honey Redmond, better known as Honey Dijon. She’s been spinning records for nearly a quarter century and part of the scene for even longer—she recently told the New York Times that she snuck into the Muzic Box, the 80s club where Ron Hardy reigned, at age 13. When she moved to New York City in the late 90s, she carried the imprint of the first couple waves of Chicago house, and over the decades to come, her DJ skills made her an international phenomenon. Classic Chicago house—with its effusive melodies, its joyous queerness, and its welcoming euphoria—is all over Dijon’s second album, November’s Black Girl Magic (Classic Music Company). Sleek, urbane keys and light-on-its-feet electronic percussion root the album’s insistent pulse, creating a magical elixir that can persuade you any surface is a dance floor. Black Girl Magic foregrounds vocals, and Dijon has recruited a panoply of guests (including Compton rapper Channel Tres and Ruff Ryders affiliate Eve) whose every ringing syllable lets everyone who’s listening know they’re welcome to the party. I’m a sucker for “C’s Up,” where Chosen Few member Mike Dunn invites you to take a trip on Lake Shore Drive, delivering his lines in a low, sultry rumble that promises thrills he can’t even describe; it’s a reminder that the journey Dijon took to become a global dance ambassador began in Chicago.
Reporter banned by Lori Lightfoot slams new 'Orwellian' censorship: 'Chicagoans will die' from this
Chicago reporter William Kelly discussed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's move to restrict media and public access to 911 scanners on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday.
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
fox32chicago.com
Janet Jackson, Ludacris coming to Chicago area in 2023 for "Together Again" tour
CHICAGO - Global icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Janet Jackson, is bringing her "Together Again" tour to the Chicago area next spring with special guest Ludacris. The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday she is returning to the road after four years with her ninth concert tour.
fox32chicago.com
Jury sides with CPS over former Chicago principal suing for defamation
CHICAGO - A federal jury has sided with Chicago Public Schools against a former Lincoln Park High School principal in his defamation suit. John Thuet claimed he was unfairly fired and defamed by Chicago Public Schools amid a student sex scandal nearly three years ago. Thuet’s attorneys said the damage...
'He's a liar. He's a con artist'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago to host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” December 14
Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and ABC 7 Chicago will host “Our Homes Matter: Holiday Phone Bank” on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, to continue helping homeowners find refunds, apply for property tax exemptions. “Since we started holding these phone banks, we’ve returned nearly $26 million to taxpayers,” said...
US Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ Garcia on his plan to improve public safety in Chicago
U.S. Rep., and candidate for Mayor of Chicago, Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Rep. Garcia also discusses his plan to improve safety if he’s elected mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
fox32chicago.com
Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
blockclubchicago.org
City Picks Short List Of Developers For Woodlawn Site — And Disgraced Ald. Willie Cochran Weighs In
WOODLAWN — Three teams are finalists to redevelop vacant, city-owned land on 63rd Street, and a former South Side alderperson made an unexpected appearance to give input as a resident. The redevelopment of 1.65 acres on 63rd Street between Ingleside and Greenwood avenues would mark another step in fulfilling...
Grant Wahl’s wife reveals the cause of his death
Céline Gounder, the wife of late soccer journalist Grant Wahl, revealed the cause of his death while covering the World Cup in Qatar in a blog post on Wednesday morning.
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
‘Unsubstantiated Threat' Causes Evacuation of Lincoln Park Prep School
Officials at Francis W. Parker School in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood say that an “unsubstantiated threat” caused the evacuation of the facility on Monday, leading them to ask parents to pick up students at nearby Lincoln Park Zoo. According to officials, the threat originated “from out of...
