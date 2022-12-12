ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Michael Pisani
3d ago

I believe it was a mistake to rescind his award. Many artists have questionable opinions, but awards should be made in recognition of their artistic work, and separate from their politics.

Mona Este
3d ago

Pisani:. I agree. However large donors are most likely Jewish. That's the controlling factor in its decision. Ye is headed for a relocation to Utah, maybe.

Radio Ink

‘Steve & Johnnie’ Returning to WGN Radio

WGN Radio says it is welcoming back Steve King and Jonnie Putman, who will host an overnight show on the station Saturdays. The show debuts Saturday, January 7 and will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on WGN (720 AM) in Chicago. “Returning to the Saturday nighttime slot is...
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois is home to the 2nd Best French Restaurant in the US

If you are looking for the ultimate fine dining experience then you need to check out this French Restaurant in Illinois, which was named the second-best French Restaurant in the US. According to the travel website farandwide.com, the French-style restaurant called Le Bouchon in Chicago was named the second-best French...
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community

Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
BATAVIA, IL
CHICAGO READER

Global house luminary Honey Dijon returns to her native Chicago to celebrate the new Black Girl Magic

House music never went out of style, but not everybody knows about its culture, its history, or even its existence—and a legion of those newbies fell for house this year, thanks to new dance-oriented albums from superstars Drake and Beyoncé. The latter recruited figures from across house history for Renaissance, including Chicago native Honey Redmond, better known as Honey Dijon. She’s been spinning records for nearly a quarter century and part of the scene for even longer—she recently told the New York Times that she snuck into the Muzic Box, the 80s club where Ron Hardy reigned, at age 13. When she moved to New York City in the late 90s, she carried the imprint of the first couple waves of Chicago house, and over the decades to come, her DJ skills made her an international phenomenon. Classic Chicago house—with its effusive melodies, its joyous queerness, and its welcoming euphoria—is all over Dijon’s second album, November’s Black Girl Magic (Classic Music Company). Sleek, urbane keys and light-on-its-feet electronic percussion root the album’s insistent pulse, creating a magical elixir that can persuade you any surface is a dance floor. Black Girl Magic foregrounds vocals, and Dijon has recruited a panoply of guests (including Compton rapper Channel Tres and Ruff Ryders affiliate Eve) whose every ringing syllable lets everyone who’s listening know they’re welcome to the party. I’m a sucker for “C’s Up,” where Chosen Few member Mike Dunn invites you to take a trip on Lake Shore Drive, delivering his lines in a low, sultry rumble that promises thrills he can’t even describe; it’s a reminder that the journey Dijon took to become a global dance ambassador began in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jury sides with CPS over former Chicago principal suing for defamation

CHICAGO - A federal jury has sided with Chicago Public Schools against a former Lincoln Park High School principal in his defamation suit. John Thuet claimed he was unfairly fired and defamed by Chicago Public Schools amid a student sex scandal nearly three years ago. Thuet’s attorneys said the damage...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'He's a liar. He's a con artist'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A northwest suburban man is in a Lake County court at this hour.He's facing the first of four trials where he's accused of conning his friends out of nearly a million dollars.CBS 2 investigator Dorothy Tucker was the first to publicly expose accused scammer Rick Dugo. He's on trial for scams he's accused committing in 2018.But the CBS 2 investigation revealed Dugo's accusers go back 20 years, and there are dozens of them. CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker has more information on his day in court. In a Lake County courtroom, prosecutors began their opening statement by describing Dugo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

US Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ Garcia on his plan to improve public safety in Chicago

U.S. Rep., and candidate for Mayor of Chicago, Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why he’s the best choice to replace Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023. Rep. Garcia also discusses his plan to improve safety if he’s elected mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor

Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL

