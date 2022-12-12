ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Stony Brook visits Wagner following Moore's 20-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (3-7) at Wagner Seahawks (4-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -7; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Rahmir Moore scored 20 points in Wagner's 72-59 loss to the Fordham Rams. The Seahawks have gone 2-0 at home. Wagner ranks second in the...
STONY BROOK, NY

