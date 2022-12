Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 1-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Southern Jaguars after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 81-79 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. The Penguins have gone 3-1 at home. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 14.5 assists...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO