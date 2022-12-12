ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its steepest single-day fall in three months, as the Federal Reserve's guidance for protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy