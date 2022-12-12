Read full article on original website
Italy minister takes swipe at ECB after policy moves hit markets
ROME, Dec 15 (Reuters) - An Italian minister and co-founder of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party sarcastically took aim at the European Central Bank, pointing to how its policy moves taken on Thursday were hitting Italian markets.
Wall Street falls sharply on angst over hawkish Fed
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its steepest single-day fall in three months, as the Federal Reserve's guidance for protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.
