ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Mixture of rain, freezing rain expected for Thursday morning commute

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperature Thursday morning are borderline freezing, leading to a mix of rain and freezing rain for the morning commute (pictured above). While not a crippling ice storm, this could become inconvenient in some higher elevations surrounding the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands. By the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?

SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer on US 220 south in Franklin Co.: Cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a tractor-trailer crash on US 220 south near Fork Mountain Road in Franklin County. VDOT says drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this area. All southbound lanes are closed and a detour is in place.
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is located at mile marker 182 and has shut down the northbound left lane and shoulder. Drivers should expect delays in this area.
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on US-220 south in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 8:39 p.m., the south left shoulder and the left lane...
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Montgomery County causing 4.5-mile backup

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Those driving on I-81N in Montgomery County can expect traffic delays due to a tractor-trailer crash at the 123.1 mile marker. As of 9:41 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles, according to VDOT. There was also a separate vehicle crash at the...
wakg.com

Car Crashes into Jackie’s on Main Street

An accident on Main Street in Danville on Wednesday afternoon caused the road to close for a short time. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle was trying to parallel park and lost control causing the car to slam into the storefront of Jackie’s, according to River City TV.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared

This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy