What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
WSLS
Mixture of rain, freezing rain expected for Thursday morning commute
ROANOKE, Va. – Temperature Thursday morning are borderline freezing, leading to a mix of rain and freezing rain for the morning commute (pictured above). While not a crippling ice storm, this could become inconvenient in some higher elevations surrounding the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands. By the...
WSLS
Heads up! Powerful storm to bring rain, freezing rain late Wednesday and Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – A strong storm system has brought everything from blizzard conditions to the northern Plains to tornadoes in the Deep South. For us, it brings rain and freezing rain into the mix. Winter weather alerts have been issued ahead of the storm’s arrival. It starts as...
WSLS
Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
WSLS
Why isn’t VDOT pretreating roads in the Roanoke Valley?
SALEM, Va. – Despite winter weather alerts being issued for parts of our region on Wednesday into Thursday, there won’t be any VDOT trucks out on the roads ahead of this week’s storm. Jason Bond, VDOT Spokesperson for the Salem District, explained that since this storm is...
WVNT-TV
Warmer Tuesday with sunshine returning but winter weather looms for Wednesday
Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with temps closer to December average. We’ll start off in the low 30s and warm up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds increase Tuesday night as we gear up for another unsettled period. Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions early...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
wfxrtv.com
Rumors of a White Christmas: What are the chances?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Take a drive around your neighborhood and you will see all the lovely holiday lights and scores of decorative inflatables that speckle the lawns. It is the Christmas season, for sure. At this time of year, the WFXR Pinpoint Weather Team has to answer this...
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
WSLS
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It happens less in Virginia than you might think!
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and many of you are probably wondering, “Will we get some snow for the holiday this year?”. First, let’s give you the definition of a...
WSLS
Crash on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on ALT VA-220 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Hillview Drive. As of 7:11 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane are...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer on US 220 south in Franklin Co.: Cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a tractor-trailer crash on US 220 south near Fork Mountain Road in Franklin County. VDOT says drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this area. All southbound lanes are closed and a detour is in place.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is located at mile marker 182 and has shut down the northbound left lane and shoulder. Drivers should expect delays in this area.
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on US-220 south in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 8:39 p.m., the south left shoulder and the left lane...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Bites: Halwa Bakery & Cafe Butternut Squash Soup
ROANOKE, Va. – Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make butternut squash soup – perfect for the long winter months. Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its...
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Montgomery County causing 4.5-mile backup
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Those driving on I-81N in Montgomery County can expect traffic delays due to a tractor-trailer crash at the 123.1 mile marker. As of 9:41 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles, according to VDOT. There was also a separate vehicle crash at the...
wakg.com
Car Crashes into Jackie’s on Main Street
An accident on Main Street in Danville on Wednesday afternoon caused the road to close for a short time. The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle was trying to parallel park and lost control causing the car to slam into the storefront of Jackie’s, according to River City TV.
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
WSLS
10 News’ evening crew goes shopping for Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – Spreading Christmas cheer to those in need. 10 News is working to help local families by partnering with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, and the evening crew was stoked to go shopping for three of those children at Walmart. [LEARN MORE: WSLS starts new holiday...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared
This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
