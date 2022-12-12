Read full article on original website
Greg Songer
10d ago
Do not relent Ukraine. Russia is feeling the pain. Pour it on. Make Putin regret ever crossing the border.
Reply(1)
15
LiberalSuck
10d ago
It's gotta suck occupying a city where the citizens are pinpointing your location to the enemy . 😅🤣😂🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
Reply(1)
3
