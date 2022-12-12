Read full article on original website
Related
Average long-term US mortgage rates inch down this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the...
Bakersfield Californian
UltFone Celebrates XMAS and New Year with 100% Surprises and Amazon Card
NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UltFone is a reputable software vendor offering completely integrated data transfer solutions, iOS system repair, Android data recovery, and more. To thank consumers for their support to UltFone in 2022, UltFone launched generous sale on its star products, coupon codes and Amazon gift cards as Christmas and New Years approach.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Financial Institutions are Moving Towards Hyper-Personalization in 2023
Finalytics.ai powers segment of one digital experiences for community financial institutions. The company predicts that in 2023, more community financial institutions will invest in their digital capabilities to create segment of one digital experiences for prospective and current members/customers that go beyond simple personalization and broad segmentation. To do so, community financial institutions will:
Bakersfield Californian
UK marketing authorisations for IOPIDINE® (apraclonidine) fully transferred to Essential Pharma ...
UK marketing authorisations for IOPIDINE® (apraclonidine) fully transferred to Essential Pharma as change in UK NICE guidelines for glaucoma treatment expected to lead to increase in patients’ need for product. Recent change in NICEguidelinesindicatinglaser surgery as first line therapy for glaucomaisexpected to increase need for IOPIDINE to control...
Comments / 0