12 Days of Christmas: Santa is Kickin’ it with Soccer

The FIFA World Cup is only awarded every four years and Qatar 2022 has certainly been a competition worth watching. If you’re ready to go from Fantasy soccer tournaments to getting into the sport, it’s a great time to do so with all the excitement thanks to the worldwide stage the competition provides.

Check out how you can get involved in soccer in middle Tennessee, if you’re an adult or a youth, and get tips on the equipment needed to get started.

Tips for Getting Started with Soccer in Middle Tennessee

Before you gear up with the equipment necessary, check for local pickup games or leagues you can join to get started. Williamson County Parks and Recreation Athletic Department offers adult soccer leagues no matter your skills or abilities. There are co-ed leagues and women’s leagues. Or you can read up on youth soccer from the Williamson County Parks and Recreation.

There’s also a helpful list of local adult leagues throughout the greater Nashville area available on the Mid-state Sports Leagues website. YMCA of Middle Tennessee also offers convenient and affordable leagues for youth ages 3 and older.

Where to Buy Soccer Equipment

Now that you know where to play, it’s time to gear up with the necessary equipment. No matter your current fitness abilities, you can get started in the sport with minimal investment and mild training.

So just what equipment do you need to get started in the sport? Thankfully, the list is pretty short.

Cleats

Shin guards

Ball

Practice clothes and possibly a jersey depending on the league you play in

NEW Vizari Country Soccer Balls

Photo by Austin Timberlake

Hot Buy Price: $9.99 at Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville (Hot Buy Price available December 12 – 24)

Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2022 with a country ball. Styles include Mexico, Italy, USA, Brazil, Argentina, England and Spain. Vizari is well known for making high-quality soccer balls thanks to their aerodynamic designs and the ability to use them indoors and outside. Whether you’re new to soccer or looking to level up your skills, you’ll find these balls perfect for your needs. Hurry, because they likely won’t last during these final days of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

