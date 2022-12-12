ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzLCb_0jfPpey100

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022.

1Vince Gill and Amy Grant

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Multiple Dates

It’s a holiday tradition in Nashville as Vince Gill and Amy Grant host their holiday residency at The Ryman. There are four dates this week with limited tickets available to each show.

Buy tickets here.

2Trans-Siberian Orchestra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181TEg_0jfPpey100

Wednesday, December 14, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel. After its first year off the road in more than two decades, TSO made a triumphant return to touring in 2021 with a 25th anniversary celebration of Christmas Eve and Other Stories. For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

Buy tickets here.

3Gabe Dixon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIWAL_0jfPpey100

Friday, December 16, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Gabe’s songs have been covered by many; Garth Brooks, Parachute, Ben Rector, and Erin McCarley to name a few. Gabe’s music has also appeared in major films such as The Proposal and TV shows such as Nashville, Grey’s Anatomy, Vampire Diaries, and Parks & Recreation.

Buy tickets here.

4Melinda Doolittle

Friday, December 16, 8 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Franklin local, Melinda Doolittle first captured an audience on American Idol in 2007, now she continues to sway her audience with her compelling voice. Caberet ticket holders will be able to meet Melinda after the show.

Buy tickets here.

5Girl Talk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP5Pq_0jfPpey100

Saturday, December 17, 8 pm

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Girl Talk, Gregg Gillis is known as a music producer for Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick The Architect (from Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA, and Don Q. His style of music is an experimentation of where he creates mash-ups.

Find tickets here.

6Zach Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xgs6u_0jfPpey100

Saturday, December 17, 7 pm

Fisher Center at Belmont, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

Zach Williams and special guest, Ben Fuller on the I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour! Hear Zach’s Christmas album in its entirety, along with some fan favorites from his recent albums, live this December.

Buy tickets here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Adam Sandler Coming to Nashville

Adam Sandler just announced more dates on his upcoming comedy tour. Sandler will be performing in Nashville on February 17 at Bridgestone Arena. Presale tickets begin on Thursday, December 15 using access code CHEER with public sale of tickets starting on Friday, December 16th. Find tickets here. The Kennedy Center...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the First Time in Nine Years

The Nashville Symphony brings the spirit of New Orleans to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center stage for a rare, one-night-only performance by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The group will perform on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:30pm, and pre-sale tickets for season ticket holders are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/preservationhall. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Nancy Ann Cathey Mauney

Nancy Ann Cathey Mauney of Columbia, Tenn., Nashville, Tenn., Atlanta, Ga., Reston, Va., and Tiburon, Calif., passed away on December 9, 2022 at her home in Columbia. She is survived by her husband of 44 years John K. Mauney, Jr., her sons Robert Andrew Mauney of Columbia and John Alexander Mauney of Reston, Va., her mother Laura Barnes Cathey of Columbia, her sisters Barbara Cathey Winchester (Keith Winchester) of Columbia and Dr. Christie Cathey Long (Wiley Long, III) of Hermosa Beach, California, her brother Robert Reynolds Cathey, Jr. (Amy Stevenson Cathey) of Knoxville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jerry Donald (Don) LeGrone

Jerry Donald (Don) LeGrone, 86, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away at Life Care Center on Monday, December 5, 2022. Don was born on July 26, 1936, in Tuscaloosa, AL to the late James Edward LeGrone and the late Norvia Cook LeGrone. He is survived by his wife of 61 years,...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Lisa Darlene Melheim

Lisa Darlene Melheim, age 58, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, December 9, 2022, in Columbia, Tennessee. Lisa was born on May 11, 1964, to the late James Willard Gibson and Juanita Bates Gibson. She received her nursing degree because she always loved taking care...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Bradley Alan Miller

Bradley Alan Miller, age 68, long time Reserve Deputy with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, husband of Kathy Miller, and a resident of Culleoka, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 12, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born on June 10, 1954, in Flint, Michigan, Brad...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Simon Bolivar Moreno Lopez

Simon Bolivar Moreno Lopez, age 78, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his residence. Born on July 24, 1944, in Pelileo, Ambato, Ecuador, Simon was the son of the late Rafael Moreno and the late Graciela Rodriguez Lopez. He enjoyed reading and drawing. Above...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, 7:30am to 3:00pm. The crew of Blue Barn and Garden are preparing for the 4th year in a row! Come see Santa and have your child’s picture made by a local professional photographer! Other activities include making a craft, writing a letter to Santa, stopping and eating a pancake or decorating and eating a cookie! Also, ride on a train and bounce on the bounce houses!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Massie Rayburn Davis

Massie Rayburn Davis, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 following a brief illness at Maury Regional Medical Center. Massie was the son of the late John Barkley Davis and Hattie Ora Brown Davis of Columbia, Tennessee, and the youngest of twelve. Growing up on a farm out...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Travis Lamont Veach

Travis Lamont Veach, age 46, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Travis was born in Williamson County to A.C. Veach and Katherine Sullivan Poteete. He did plumbing work most of his life. Whenever he was not working Travis enjoyed fishing, working on cars, and cooking. He...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Bobbie Jean Duncan Harmon

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Duncan Harmon, age 90, passed away peacefully Friday, December 9, 2022, after a short illness. She was married to Milton Joseph Harmon, who preceded her death in 2012, for 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Robert Ewing and Alice Josephine Morrow Duncan of Hampshire.
HAMPSHIRE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Royce Russell

Mr. Royce Russell, age 82, husband of Vonda Cassell Russell, and a resident of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2022. Born on April 15, 1940, in Giles County, Tennessee, Royce was the son of the late William W. Russell and the late Opal L. Higgins Russell.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
444
Followers
3K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy