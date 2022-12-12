Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Exclusive: US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine
The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine that could be announced as soon as this week, according to two US officials and a senior administration official. The Pentagon’s plan still needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Irish UN peacekeeper shot dead in south Lebanon
An Irish soldier of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon near the Israeli border was killed and three wounded after their convoy came under fire, Irish officials said Thursday. It is the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015 when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed during retaliatory Israeli fire.
White House resumes program sending free COVID tests to households
The White House announced its COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan and made free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households again to deal with an increase in cases.
Once-classified files on JFK's assassination will soon be released. What we know
President Joe Biden is set to order the release of JFK files Thursday, sourced from some 8,000 documents tied to Kennedy's death, Politico reported.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine army chief warns Moscow preparing for new Kyiv attack as Putin seeks new economic ties
Valeriy Zaluzhny warns Putin’s forces regrouping before renewed attack in 2023; Russia looking to overcome impact of sanctions
GOP continues to sound alarm over Title 42, as Biden admin anticipates migrant surge
Days before Title 42 is set to end, Republicans are warning of an impending threat to homeland security in the form of a spike in the number of migrants crossing the border.
KTVZ
Former US ambassadors push for help for Afghan allies in spending bill
A group of retired ambassadors, all of whom served as chief of mission at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, have written a letter to congressional leaders pushing them to include the Afghan Adjustment Act in the omnibus spending bill. The legislation “keeps our deep and binding commitments we made to...
KTVZ
Senate passes legislation to ban TikTok from US government devices
The Senate passed legislation Wednesday evening to ban TikTok from US government devices, in a move designed to limit perceived information-security risks stemming from the social media app. The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, a bill authored by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.
KTVZ
Chinese student appears in US court over alleged threats to pro-democracy advocate
A Chinese student appeared in a federal court in the United States on Wednesday, charged with one count of stalking after allegedly threatening and harassing someone who advocated for democracy in China, US authorities said. Xiaolei Wu, 25, a student at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, faces up...
KTVZ
Host mother of missing US student studying in France suspects he left voluntarily. His parents disagree
The woman who hosted an American college student studying in France before he went missing told CNN she thinks he may have left voluntarily — a claim echoed by a French prosecutor. But the young man’s parents don’t believe that’s the case and on Wednesday, the student’s father said...
KTVZ
Australia passes law to cap energy prices against ‘wartime whims’
Australia’s parliament passed a new law Thursday capping its domestic gas price and some states’ coal prices, a move the government said would protect consumers from the “wartime whims” of the world. The move comes as tens of millions of Australians grapple with a surge in...
China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-COVID' turns messy
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China raced to vaccinate its most vulnerable people on Thursday in anticipation of waves of COVID-19 infections, with some analysts expecting the death toll to soar after it eased strict controls that had kept the pandemic at bay for three years.
KTVZ
Leaving his life in Bakhmut had seemed impossible. Now he’s lost a friend, a limb and a livelihood
The streets outside Vyacheslav Tarasov’s home on Ukraine’s eastern frontline are pocked by shell blasts. The buildings around are mostly empty, windowless and cold. Bakhmut has been facing the relentless firepower of a frustrated Russian army for months. In its pursuit of an increasingly rare battlefield victory, Moscow has leveled buildings with rockets and missiles and sent endless waves of infantry to fight among the destroyed homes.
Comments / 0