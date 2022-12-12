ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas

When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

The Flagship: Bowl practices underway for Texas, what to make of Chris Beard

Texas football has begun bowl practices as the Longhorns make their way towards the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington. On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes discuss the latest on bowl preparations, including how the potential opt-outs by key starters could impact the Longhorns chances against the Huskies.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett firm on commitment to Longhorns

A massive storyline that was developing on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) was the status of one key commitment. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion spent a lot of time earlier this week with some retention efforts with the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett.
AUSTIN, TX
Augusta Free Press

What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about fifth-ranked Houston

Houston, as Virginia fans can remember from last year, can play defense with the best of ‘em. The fifth-ranked Cougars (10-1) sit at second in KenPom.com’s defensive efficiency ratings in 2022-2023, and the 0.829 points per possession allowed is a borderline astonishing number, even with the small sample size.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Texas Longhorns' basketball — shaken by Chris Beard arrest — tries to move on

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas players who had their college basketball worlds turned upside down hours earlier were on the court, trying to run their offensive and defensive sets. Acting coach Rodney Terry waved his arm, urging the Longhorns to push the ball up the floor. When the Texas band wasn’t playing, music blared over the loud speakers, and “MAKE NOISE!” flashed repeatedly on the video board.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football has ‘calmed the waters’ with 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett

One of the biggest storylines that emerged on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting a little more than one week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) involves the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver commit Ryan Niblett. Last weekend, Niblett made the unofficial trip down the road to see the Houston Cougars.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
thecutoffnews.com

Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston

Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations that he would elevate his alma mater to the same level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her. The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice,” and assistant Rodney Terry directed No. 7 Texas to an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday night. Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. According to the arrest affidavit first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, the woman told police she is his fiance and they have been in a relationship for six years. She said they had been in an argument where she broke his glasses before he “just snapped on me and became super violent.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Former SEC Football Player Killed In Shooting Friday

A former Missouri football player died in a shooting on Friday. According to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed in Houston on Friday. Gibson played for the Tigers from 2013-16 and appeared in 49 games. In those four seasons, he racked up...
HOUSTON, TX

