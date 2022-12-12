Read full article on original website
Iconic Houston rapper set to open first restaurant for his award winning burgers
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston home
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business Lab
Rodney Terry Could Get Extended Head Coaching Audition at Texas
When Rodney Terry suddenly left his head coaching position at UTEP to get an assistant job at the University of Texas, fans were left with many questions. The main issue was why someone with three guaranteed years left on his contract would take less money to become an assistant coach? Although the move surprised many El Pasoans, Terry fit right in with the Longhorns, where he had previously spent nine years as an assistant coach to Rick Barnes. After the events earlier this week, Terry has been thrust back into the head coaching role, where he could have an opportunity to make the most of it.
The Flagship: Bowl practices underway for Texas, what to make of Chris Beard
Texas football has begun bowl practices as the Longhorns make their way towards the Dec. 29 Alamo Bowl game against No. 12 Washington. On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes discuss the latest on bowl preparations, including how the potential opt-outs by key starters could impact the Longhorns chances against the Huskies.
Texas Football: 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett firm on commitment to Longhorns
A massive storyline that was developing on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) was the status of one key commitment. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion spent a lot of time earlier this week with some retention efforts with the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett.
Augusta Free Press
What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about fifth-ranked Houston
Houston, as Virginia fans can remember from last year, can play defense with the best of ‘em. The fifth-ranked Cougars (10-1) sit at second in KenPom.com’s defensive efficiency ratings in 2022-2023, and the 0.829 points per possession allowed is a borderline astonishing number, even with the small sample size.
Texas Longhorns' basketball — shaken by Chris Beard arrest — tries to move on
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas players who had their college basketball worlds turned upside down hours earlier were on the court, trying to run their offensive and defensive sets. Acting coach Rodney Terry waved his arm, urging the Longhorns to push the ball up the floor. When the Texas band wasn’t playing, music blared over the loud speakers, and “MAKE NOISE!” flashed repeatedly on the video board.
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
Mattress Mack Just Placed Another Monster Sports Bet — This Time, In Cash
Mattress Mack is supporting his hometown team in the NCAA Tournament. Again.
Texas football has ‘calmed the waters’ with 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett
One of the biggest storylines that emerged on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting a little more than one week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) involves the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver commit Ryan Niblett. Last weekend, Niblett made the unofficial trip down the road to see the Houston Cougars.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecutoffnews.com
Former Missouri cornerback Gibson killed in Houston
Former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed Friday in Houston. Several of Gibson’s family members and former teammates shared the news on various social media platforms. Gibson appeared in 49 games for the Tigers from 2013-16 after redshirting in 2012. The Missouri City, Texas, product totaled 86 tackles and...
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chris Beard, who coached Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA championship game and was hired away by Texas with expectations that he would elevate his alma mater to the same level, was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her. The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice,” and assistant Rodney Terry directed No. 7 Texas to an 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Monday night. Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at the Travis County jail at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. According to the arrest affidavit first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, the woman told police she is his fiance and they have been in a relationship for six years. She said they had been in an argument where she broke his glasses before he “just snapped on me and became super violent.”
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this December
NC A&T vs. HOUSTON - Coaches vs. Racism Live Game Thread
Affidavit details UT basketball coach Chris Beard’s alleged assault against fiancée
Court documents obtained by KXAN reveal new details related to the University of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard's arrest early Monday morning, including allegations that he choked his fiance.
Disturbing Details Emerge From College Basketball Coach's Arrest
More details are coming out about the incident that led to the arrest of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard and they are troubling to say the least. Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported that the outlet has obtained the arrest affidavit. Per the report, a woman told police that Beard "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Former SEC Football Player Killed In Shooting Friday
A former Missouri football player died in a shooting on Friday. According to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed in Houston on Friday. Gibson played for the Tigers from 2013-16 and appeared in 49 games. In those four seasons, he racked up...
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
WATCH: Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Speaks with Travis County Judge After Arrest
Texas Longhorns coach Chris Beard met with a Travis County judge following his arrest on Monday.
