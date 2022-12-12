Read full article on original website
Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
MNPD: Three in custody, victim transported after shooting in Captain D's parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people are in custody and one victim has been transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center after a shooting in the parking lot of Captain D's, police confirm. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed that the victim has non-life threatening injuries. The three...
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
Nashville judge cautions many 'frantic' about large uptick in evictions
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Speaking with the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, a Nashville judge says evictions in the city are rising at a rapid rate. General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell stated on Wednesday many people are "frantic" with the uptick of evictions in the city. Judge Bell said in August there were...
Councilman proposes $50M of stadium money goes toward DCS amid crisis
A Metro councilman suggests Mayor Cooper return $50 million to the governor while state lawmakers sign off on the money for a new domed stadium. But this is only if Governor Lee agrees to use it to address problems in the Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS). The resolution from...
Tennessee DCS case manager turnover, employee vacancies reach crisis levels
The Department of Children’s Services (DCS) continues to come under fire after a scathing state audit report. In the fiscal year 2022, more than half of DCS workers left their positions. Children sleeping in offices, with case managers working overtime, staying with them for at least part of the...
Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music
Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
Monitoring winter weather, possible 'White Christmas' ahead of holiday travel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — All eyes are on next week, as an arctic blast arrives late in the week. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan said that while cold air isn’t unusual for December, it’s the length of it’s stay that has us wondering. Could we see any snow for the Christmas holiday?
