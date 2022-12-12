ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Moms Over Murder calling on gun violence to end in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Moms in Music City who’ve lost their children to gun violence come together and are call for an end to it. 'Mothers Over Murder’ provides support for moms and families who’ve lost loved ones to violence. Today, the group shared their stories to hopefully one day find answers.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Thousands of wreaths laid on Veteran's graves in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Those who served our country are being remembered today. Hundreds of wreaths are placed on Veteran's graves at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Saturday - in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day. A ceremony was also held beforehand. Gary Sinise Foundation, an advocate for...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Old Hickory dies, driver charged with DUI

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -- A man is arrested for DUI after hitting a man standing in the roadway. An unidentified pedestrian, who for unknown reasons, was in the northbound lane. died at the scene when a car hit him on the 1100 block of Robinson Road at 11:45 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office is working to identify him.
OLD HICKORY, TN
fox17.com

Study shows Nashville is third city with most aggressive holiday drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new study reveals that Nashville is the third city that has the most aggressive holiday drivers. According to GasBuddy, Music City comes third on the list, with Tucson, Arizona coming in first and Jacksonville, Florida coming in second. The study also ranks Memphis, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville judge cautions many 'frantic' about large uptick in evictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Speaking with the COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee, a Nashville judge says evictions in the city are rising at a rapid rate. General Sessions Court Judge Rachel Bell stated on Wednesday many people are "frantic" with the uptick of evictions in the city. Judge Bell said in August there were...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville musician healing homeless veterans through music

Nashville country musician, Steven Cade, is changing lives through music because he’s giving homeless veterans guitars to heal through music. Kevin Taylor is an army veteran living in Nashville. Taylor says adjusting to civilian life was very difficult and he adds last year was the perfect storm. “I lost...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy