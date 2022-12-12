Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow and ice amounts will occur across the higher elevations of the Pocono Plateau. The combination of ice and snow accumulations with wind gusts up to 40 mph could result in some tree and power line damage.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sussex; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Sussex and Warren. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain late this morning or early this afternoon. A period of all snow is expected late this afternoon into this evening for the higher terrain. Expect a change to rain late tonight. The greatest snow and ice amounts will occur in the higher elevations, with snow totals potentially nearing four to six inches locally in those areas.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue this morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing during the afternoon resulting in a change to plain rain.
Comments / 0