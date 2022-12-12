Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Carbon and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snow and ice amounts will occur across the higher elevations of the Pocono Plateau. The combination of ice and snow accumulations with wind gusts up to 40 mph could result in some tree and power line damage.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 09:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh; Northampton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue this morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing during the afternoon resulting in a change to plain rain.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Columbia; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Southern Washington; Western Columbia; Western Rensselaer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches for areas east of the Hudson River and 4 to 8 inches of areas west of the Hudson River. * WHERE...Southern Washington County, eastern Albany county, western Rensselaer County, Columbia County and eastern Ulster County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening. The snow will mix with or change to rain at times during the day on Friday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Schenectady, Hamilton, Montgomery, Northern Fulton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches for the southern Adirondacks, eastern Catskills, Mohawk and Schoharie Valley and Helderbergs with locally up to two feet possible. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches expected for the Lake George Saratoga Region and northwestern parts of the Capital Region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, northwestern parts of the Capital Region, and the Helderbergs. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commute on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Best chance for greater than 18 inches will be at locations above 2000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening.
