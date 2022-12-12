Effective: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Hamilton; Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer; Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Greene; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches for the southern Adirondacks, eastern Catskills, Mohawk and Schoharie Valley and Helderbergs with locally up to two feet possible. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches expected for the Lake George Saratoga Region and northwestern parts of the Capital Region. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Lake George Saratoga Region, northwestern parts of the Capital Region, and the Helderbergs. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the morning and evening commute on Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts will vary by elevation. Best chance for greater than 18 inches will be at locations above 2000 feet in elevation. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour at times, especially early Friday morning and again on Friday late afternoon and evening.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO