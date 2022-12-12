Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his third time in February, Billboard reports. Noah, now the only person other than L.L. Cool J to host the Grammys at least three times, told the publication the honor was “thrilling.” “I am 1,000% a fan, and what I love about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every single time,” he said. The gig comes as the longtime Daily Show host plans a series of new projects after his departure from the Comedy Central show earlier this month. He’s due to kick off his “Off the Record” tour in January and his production company is said to have dozens of other projects in the works as well. Read it at Billboard

19 MINUTES AGO