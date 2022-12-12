Read full article on original website
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Saints QB Drew Brees Joins Coaching Staff For Purdue Against LSU
Brees will jump on board immediately to help his alma mater, serve role as interim assistant coach for the bowl game.
Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields added to big visitor weekend
Nebraska added another linebacker visitor for the weekend. Eric Fields had 180 tackles in 10 games for Ardmore (Oklahoma) as a senior.
